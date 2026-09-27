Conflict Of Interest Allegations Rock Indian Shooting Coach Ahead Of Asian Games

A prominent national shotgun coach, crucial to India's Asian Games preparations, is facing a serious conflict of interest probe by the Sports Authority of India concerning a lucrative shooting range construction contract in Chennai.

Key Points A national shotgun coach, part of India's Asian Games preparations, is under scrutiny for alleged conflict of interest.

The complaint, filed by an unsuccessful bidder, claims the coach sought a contract for a Rs 15-16 crore shooting range in Chennai.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has received the complaint and initiated an examination into the matter.

The coach's potential involvement in the Asian Games coaching contingent is now uncertain due to the ongoing inquiry.

Separately, a High Performance national rifle coach, Manoj Kumar, is also under SAI investigation for private coaching and discrimination.

A top national shotgun coach, who is part of India's preparations for the upcoming Asian Games, is under scrutiny following allegations of a conflict of interest over the award of a contract to build a shooting range in Chennai.

A senior Sports Authority of India (SAI) official has "been asked to examine" the matter.

The senior coach works with the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) to train India's top shotgun shooters for international competitions, including the Olympics, ISSF World Cups, World Championships, and National Championships.

SAI Initiates Probe Into Allegations

"A complaint has been received in the head office of the Sports Authority of India and we have asked the stadia division and the regional director of Delhi to examine it. However, no report has come to me so far," said a senior SAI official on condition of anonymity.

"I don't remember the name of the complainant but that complainant has put his name. It (complaint) is by name, it is not an anonymous complaint. So, therefore, since it's not an anonymous complaint, it will be looked into as per the government procedures," the SAI official added.

Details Of The Conflict Of Interest Complaint

A former shooter told PTI that the complaint pertains to the award of a contract to build a shooting range in Chennai, with the unsuccessful bidder approaching the vigilance department over the tender process.

"Five shotgun ranges, estimated to cost Rs 15-16 crore, were to be built in Chennai. The shotgun coach sought the contract, prompting the rival bidder to file a complaint with the vigilance department," the source said.

The source further claimed that the coach was likely to be left out of the coaching contingent for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, to be held from September 19 to October 4.

"The National Rifle Association of India could also drop him from its list of coaches for the Asian Games as an inquiry is pending," the former shooter alleged.

NRAI Responds To Allegations And Coach's Status

NRAI secretary-general Pawankumar Singh, responding to PTI's query, said via text message that he was on a flight and unable to comment. Federation president Kalikesh Singh Deo did not respond to repeated calls, text messages or WhatsApp queries.

A reply sent by the public relations agency managing the NRAI said in a statement that the federation "has no knowledge of any personal business or commercial activities undertaken by any particular coach."

"We are not aware of any vigilance inquiry concerning any coach. We have received partial approval of the list of coaches for the Asian Games preparatory camp, with certain names omitted. We are presently awaiting further clarification and directions from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in this regard.

"Additionally, the NRAI has no knowledge of any personal business or commercial activities undertaken by any particular coach," the statement said, without naming the concerned NRAI official who had issued the statement.

The shotgun coach in question also did not respond to phone calls.

Separate Inquiry Against Rifle Coach Manoj Kumar

A High Performance national coach for rifle shooters, who is involved in preparations for the upcoming Asian Games, is also facing an inquiry by SAI for allegedly conducting private coaching at the government-owned Karni Singh Range and discriminating against those who do not attend his sessions.

Manoj Kumar, who is the head coach for 50m rifle events, is under investigation and it has been reliably learnt that a hearing was held at SAI's headquarters recently in which grievances from the affected shooters and their guardians were heard.