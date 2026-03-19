Senegal to appeal after CAF strips AFCON title, allege corruption

Senegal has called for an international probe into Confederation of African Football after being stripped of the 2025 AFCON title, which was awarded to Morocco.

IMAGE: Senegal fans react in the stand after Morocco were awarded a penalty following a VAR review in the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Final at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco on January 18, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points Senegal has called for an international investigation into alleged corruption within Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF overturned Senegal’s 1-0 extra-time win in the 2025 AFCON final, awarding a 3-0 default victory to Morocco.

The ruling followed Senegal’s walk-off during stoppage time in protest.

Morocco’s federation backed CAF’s decision, citing adherence to competition rules.

Senegal’s government on Wednesday called for an international investigation into what it said was suspected corruption within the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after the country was stripped of its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

CAF’s appeals board ruled on Tuesday that Senegal had "forfeited" the January final by walking off the pitch in protest during stoppage time, converting a 1-0 extra-time win into a 3-0 default defeat in favour of hosts Morocco.

In a statement, the government condemned CAF’s ruling as “grossly illegal and profoundly unjust” and called for the opening of an international independent investigation to address what it described as suspicions of corruption inside CAF’s leadership.

CAF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Senegalese Football Federation earlier said it would appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, calling the ruling unprecedented and unacceptable and vowing to file its challenge in Lausanne "as soon as possible."

Morocco football welcome CAF ruling

The Moroccan federation, however, welcomed the ruling.

"The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) wishes to welcome a ruling that upholds respect for the rules and the stability necessary for the proper conduct of international competitions," the FRMF said in a statement.

"From the first incidents that led to the interruption of the match, the FRMF made clear — and consistently reiterated — its sole request: the strict application of the regulations governing the competition.

"Its action was therefore never intended to challenge the sporting performance of the teams, but solely to seek compliance with the rules."