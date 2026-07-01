Senegal Coach Thiaw Declares Knockout Stage A New Competition

Senegal coach Pape Bouna Thiaw is optimistic about his team's chances against Belgium in the World Cup round of 32, asserting that the knockout phase offers a clean slate despite their challenging group-stage performance.

IMAGE: Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye celebrates with Moussa Niakhate on scoring against Iraq. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Key Points Senegal coach Pape Bouna Thiaw views the World Cup knockout stage as a fresh start for his team.

Senegal qualified for the round of 32 as a best third-placed team despite losing their first two group matches.

Coach Thiaw acknowledged past individual errors but stated the team has worked to address them for the Belgium clash.

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia considers Senegal the strongest third-placed team to qualify.

First-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is injured and will not play against Belgium, though he will rejoin the squad.

Senegal coach Pape Bouna ​Thiaw said his side can put their World Cup group-stage troubles behind them when they take on Belgium in the round of 32 on Wednesday, telling reporters that the knockout phase represents an entirely new competition.

Senegal lost their first two games, conceding six goals against France and Norway before a 5-0 thrashing of Iraq helped them squeak through as the eighth-best third-placed team, just above Iran on goal difference.

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia, though, was clear about the threat Senegal posed, describing them earlier on Tuesday as the best third-placed squad to qualify.

Senegal's Fresh Start in Knockouts

Thiaw accepted Senegal had not started the tournament well against strong opposition, but said his players would not be fazed going into the clash with Belgium.

"We needed to win the game against Iraq and now we are qualified," he said. "It's a new competition that's going to start and we are determined to win this game.

"It's a different competition starting tomorrow and it's not because you finish top of your group that you are not going to be knocked out," Thiaw added, citing the Netherlands' defeat by Morocco on penalties on Monday.

Senegal had chances to take the lead against France before they were eventually blown away in a 3-1 defeat and it was ultimately mistakes that cost them in their 3-2 loss to Norway.

Addressing Past Errors and Mendy's Absence

Thiaw, though, chalked up the results to isolated problems rather than anything deeper and said his side had worked on them before the Belgium game.

"The goals that we did concede, it was linked to a lot of individual errors ... when you come up against France and Norway, you cannot afford to be making those mistakes," he said.

Senegal will be without first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who was injured in the loss to Norway and had temporarily returned to his Saudi club Al-Ahli. He was replaced by Mory Diaw for the Iraq game.

"Edouard Mendy (went) back to his club ... he's going to get back with us tonight," Thiaw said.

"He will be with us tomorrow, even if he won't be fit to play. We are happy to see him and we hope that he can be with us for the rest of the competition."