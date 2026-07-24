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Semwal, Ravikumar, Seelan Reach Quarterfinals In Singapore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 24, 2026 10:43 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian squash talents Om Semwal, Sandhesh Ravikumar, and Rathika Seelan have secured their spots in the quarterfinals of the prestigious PSA Singapore Challenger Squash tournament with impressive victories.

Photograph: Sports Arena/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Sports Arena/X

Key Points

  • Om Semwal, Sandhesh Ravikumar, and Rathika Seelan advanced to the quarterfinals of the PSA Singapore Challenger Squash.
  • Sandhesh Ravikumar defeated Japanese seventh seed Shota Yasunsri in the men's second round.
  • Om Semwal edged out local challenger Aaron Liang in a hard-fought men's match.
  • Rathika Seelan, the third seed, overcame local challenger Wai Lynn Au Yeong in the women's second round.
  • Indian players demonstrated strong performances to secure their spots in the next stage of the tournament.

Om Semwal, Sandhesh Ravikumar and Rathika Seelan on Friday advanced to the quarterfinals of the PSA Singapore Challenger Squash here.

In the men's second round, Ravikumar beat Japanese seventh seed Shota Yasunsri 12-10, 11-5, 3-11, 11-7, while fourth seed Semwal edged out local challenger Aaron Liang 11-9, 4-11, 4-11, 12-10, 11-8.

 

In women's second round, third seed Rathika overcame local challenger Wai Lynn Au Yeong 8-11, 11-9, 11-2, 7-11, 12-10.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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