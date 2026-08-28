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Om Semwal And Nirupama Dubey Lead Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 28, 2026 19:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover the top seeds, Om Semwal and Nirupama Dubey, for the highly anticipated 49th Bombay Gymkhana Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament set to commence this Saturday in Mumbai.

Key Points

  • Om Semwal is the top seed in the men's category for the 49th Bombay Gymkhana Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament.
  • Nirupama Dubey leads the women's category as the top seed in the upcoming Maharashtra State Open Squash event.
  • The tournament, held in Mumbai, will also feature Rahul Baitha and Akanksha Salunkhe as second seeds in their respective categories.
  • Vedant Patel, Ayaan Vaziralli, Aadya Budhia, and Rathika Suthanthira Seelan are among the joint third-fourth seeds.
Om Semwal and Nirupama Dubey will be the top seeds in the men's and women's categories respectively in the 49th edition of the Bombay Gymkhana Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament. The competition gets underway here on Saturday.

Rahul Baitha is seeded second while Vedant Patel and Ayaan Vaziralli are the joint third-fourth seeds in the men's event. In the women's competition, Akanksha Salunkhe is seeded second while the third-fourth seeds are Aadya Budhia and Rathika Suthanthira Seelan.

 
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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