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Home  » Sports » Semenyo fires Man City to FA Cup glory over Chelsea

Semenyo fires Man City to FA Cup glory over Chelsea

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May 16, 2026 21:57 IST

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Antoine Semenyo's decisive goal led Manchester City to a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final, securing their English cup double.

Manchester City

IMAGE: Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points

  • Antoine Semenyo's 72nd-minute goal secured Manchester City's FA Cup victory against Chelsea.
  • Manchester City completed an English cup double with their FA Cup triumph.
  • The FA Cup final sparked to life in the last 20 minutes with chances for both Manchester City and Chelsea.
  • This marks Manchester City's eighth FA Cup title.

Manchester City won the FA Cup on Saturday, beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final with a deftly finished 72nd-minute goal from Antoine Semenyo to complete an English cup double.

Semenyo's Decisive Goal

Manchester City

IMAGE: Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo celebrates. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/ReutersI

Ghana's Semenyo turned and back-heeled the ball past Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal from an Erland Haaland cross.

 

The goal sparked what had been a cautious game into life with both sides having chances in the last 20 minutes, Rayan Cherki forcing a fine save from Sanchez and team mate Matheus Nunes hitting the post.

City's FA Cup Triumph

It was City's eighth FA Cup triumph and followed victory in the League Cup in March.

Source: REUTERS
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