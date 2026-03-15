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Home  » Sports » Selva Prabhu leaps to silver and sets national indoor record at NCAA Championships

Selva Prabhu leaps to silver and sets national indoor record at NCAA Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 15, 2026 11:11 IST

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Indian athlete Selva Prabhu leaps into the spotlight with a silver medal and a national indoor record at the NCAA Indoor Championships, showcasing his talent in the triple jump event.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Selva Prabhu wins silver medal in men's triple jump at NCAA Indoor Championships in Fayetteville.
  • Prabhu sets a personal best of 17.05m, breaking the 17m barrier for the first time.
  • The jump also establishes a new national indoor record for the 21-year-old athlete.
  • AFI's strict guidelines may affect the ratification of the national record due to dope-testing programme differences.
  • Prabhu is a silver medallist at the World Athletics U20 Championships in 2022.

India's Selva Prabhu produced a personal best on his way to clinching the silver medal in the men's triple jump event at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, USA.

A silver medallist at the World Athletics U20 Championships in 2022 and the U20 national record holder, Prabhu breached the 17m barrier for the first time, producing a best jump of 17.05m on Saturday.

 

With the effort the 21-year old, who is enrolled in the Kansas State University, also set a national Indoor record.

AFI Record Recognition

However, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has strict guidelines for the ratification of national records, which often leads to the non-recognition of performances achieved in foreign competitions, including the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), if they do not meet AFI's technical and anti-doping requirements.

NCAA manages its own dope-testing programme but it is not a signatory to the WADA Code.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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