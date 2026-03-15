Selva Prabhu leaps to silver and sets national indoor record at NCAA Championships

Indian athlete Selva Prabhu leaps into the spotlight with a silver medal and a national indoor record at the NCAA Indoor Championships, showcasing his talent in the triple jump event.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Selva Prabhu wins silver medal in men's triple jump at NCAA Indoor Championships in Fayetteville.

Prabhu sets a personal best of 17.05m, breaking the 17m barrier for the first time.

The jump also establishes a new national indoor record for the 21-year-old athlete.

AFI's strict guidelines may affect the ratification of the national record due to dope-testing programme differences.

Prabhu is a silver medallist at the World Athletics U20 Championships in 2022.

India's Selva Prabhu produced a personal best on his way to clinching the silver medal in the men's triple jump event at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, USA.

A silver medallist at the World Athletics U20 Championships in 2022 and the U20 national record holder, Prabhu breached the 17m barrier for the first time, producing a best jump of 17.05m on Saturday.

With the effort the 21-year old, who is enrolled in the Kansas State University, also set a national Indoor record.

AFI Record Recognition

However, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has strict guidelines for the ratification of national records, which often leads to the non-recognition of performances achieved in foreign competitions, including the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), if they do not meet AFI's technical and anti-doping requirements.

NCAA manages its own dope-testing programme but it is not a signatory to the WADA Code.