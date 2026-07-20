Triple jumper Selva Prabhu credits NCAA for Commonwealth Games readiness

Indian triple jumper Selva Prabhu, a World U-20 silver medallist, is leveraging his transformative NCAA experience to prepare for his highly anticipated senior Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow, aiming for a strong performance.

IMAGE: Selva Prabhu is among the six Indian triple jumpers qualified for the 20th Asian Games to held in Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, 2026. Photograph: Athletics Federation of India/X

Key Points Indian triple jumper Selva Prabhu is preparing for his senior Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow.

His experience in the NCAA circuit in the United States has significantly enhanced his technical, physical, and mental game.

Prabhu, a World U20 silver medallist and NCAA champion, views representing India as a great honour and responsibility.

He is focusing on improving speed, consistency, and technique for optimal performance at the Games.

The Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) has provided crucial support for his training and overall athlete development.

Indian triple jumper Selva Prabhu says competing in the NCAA circuit in the United States has transformed him into a more complete athlete as he gears up for his senior Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow.

The 21-year-old, a World U-20 silver medallist and NCAA champion, said the exposure to high-quality coaching and world-class competition has prepared him for the biggest assignment of his career so far.

"Competing in the NCAA has helped me grow in every aspect. The level of competition is very high, so it pushed me to improve technically, physically, and mentally. Training with great coaches and competing against world-class athletes every week has made me more confident and prepared for international competitions," Selva said in a release on Monday.

NCAA Experience: A Game Changer for Selva Prabhu

Calling his maiden appearance at a senior multi-sport event a proud moment, Selva said representing India carries both honour and responsibility.

"It's a huge honour to represent India at my first senior multi-sport Games. I've dreamed about wearing the Indian jersey on a stage like this for many years. I'm proud to have this opportunity, and my goal is to give my best, make my country proud, and gain valuable experience competing against some of the world's best athletes," he said.

Selva said consistency in execution has been the cornerstone of his preparations for the Games.

"My main focus has been improving my speed, consistency and technique. Triple jump is all about putting everything together on the day. My coach and I have worked hard on maintaining rhythm throughout the approach and phases, while also making sure I'm physically strong and healthy."

Commonwealth Games Preparations and Aspirations

The youngster said he was concentrating on delivering his best performance rather than worrying about the quality of the opposition.

"The competition is very strong, which motivates me even more. My goal is to perform at my best and compete with confidence. If I execute my jumps well, I know I can produce a good result. A performance close to my personal best or better, while giving everything I have, would leave me satisfied."

Selva also credited the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) for playing a key role in his development.

"IIS has been a big part of my journey. They've supported me with training, sports science, recovery and overall athlete development. Their belief in me has allowed me to focus on improving every day. I'm grateful for their support, and I hope to repay that trust with strong performances for India," he added.