Selva Prabhu dedicates Commonwealth medal to 'coaches, family and friends'

Selva Prabhu registered a best jump of 16.52m to finish third and take bronze.

IMAGE: Selva Prabhu Thirumaran in action during the men's triple jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Selva Prabhu, who clinched the bronze medal, in the men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday thanked his parents and added that representing India had been a long-standing dream for his family.

"I am feeling very proud of myself and my parents. This was a dream for them from the start. They always wanted me to represent India. I'm really happy," he told ANI.

Selva Prabhu said he remained focused on his performance.

"I was focused on medal. I was more focused on performance. Getting medal for India is a great thing," he said.

The athlete dedicated his medal to everyone who supported him throughout his journey.

"I dedicate this medal to whoever supported me, my coaches, physios, teammates, friends, and family. They are always my backbone."

Selva Prabhu registered a best jump of 16.52m to finish third and take bronze.