Sekulic Defeats Singh to Win Central Excise & CGST - ITF M25 Kolkata

Australian Philip Sekulic triumphed over India's Karan Singh to win the Central Excise & CGST - ITF M25 Kolkata title, showcasing a dominant performance in the final match.

Key Points Philip Sekulic of Australia defeated India's Karan Singh in straight sets to win the ITF M25 Kolkata men's singles title.

Sekulic dominated the first set, breaking Karan Singh twice to secure a comfortable lead.

Karan Singh briefly regained momentum in the second set but ultimately lost in a tie-breaker to Sekulic.

Sekulic's victory earned him 25 ATP points and a prize of USD 4,612.

The final score was 6-1, 7-6(1) in favour of the third-seeded Australian player.

Australian Philip Sekulic defeated India's Karan Singh in straight sets to win the men's singles title in the Central Excise & CGST - ITF M25 Kolkata here.

Third-seeded Sekulic proved too good for 22-year-old Karan, winning 6-1,7-6(1) to get richer by 25 ATP points and a prize money of USD 4,612 (Rs. 4.27 lakh).

The Australian broke Karan twice to dominate the first set completely.

In the second set, Karan appeared to regain his rhythm as he broke Sekulic in the fourth game to take a 4-1 lead, but at 4-3 and on serve, Karan dropped his serve to allow the Australian to draw level at 4-all.

As the set progressed to a tie-breaker, it was Sekulic, ranked 504 in the world, who produced an almost flawless display to seal the title comfortably with a 7-1 scoreline in the tie-break.