Why Pawan Sehrawat Is India's New Asian Games Flag-Bearer

Discover why seasoned kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat has stepped in as India's male flag-bearer for the Asian Games opening ceremony, replacing shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor due to an unexpected kit issue.

Photograph: PKL/X

Key Points Pawan Sehrawat, a kabaddi player, has been named India's male flag-bearer for the Asian Games opening ceremony.

He replaces shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who could not attend due to the unavailability of his ceremonial kit.

Toor's athletics team was in an acclimatisation camp and not scheduled to be part of the opening ceremony, hence no ceremonial kits were carried.

Shooting ace Manu Bhaker remains the female flag-bearer for the Indian contingent.

The change highlights logistical challenges faced by athletes participating in major international events.

Seasoned kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat replaced Tajinderpal Singh Toor as India's flag-bearer for the Asian Games opening ceremony here on Saturday as the celebrated shot-putter does not have the ceremonial kit in his luggage, which will prevent him from attending the gala event. Toor was to join shooting ace Manu Bhaker in leading the national contingent during the ceremony.

The 30-year-old Sehrawat, who was a part of the gold-winning Indian men's kabaddi team in the previous Asiad, will now take Toor's place, chef-de-mission Sahdev Yadav told PTI.

Logistical Challenges For Athletes

"I am told that my ceremonial kit will reach at 3pm at the (Nagoya) airport. Reaching the opening ceremony venue after collecting my (ceremonial) kit from airport on time will be very difficult. So, I have told IOA (Indian Olympic Association) that I am not coming for opening ceremony," Toor told PTI.

The athletics team has been training at the University of Tsukuba near Tokyo since September 13 as part of an acclimatisation camp and is scheduled to reach Nagoya on September 21, two days before the start of athletics events. They were not expected to be a part of either the opening or the closing ceremony which explains the absence of ceremonial kits in their luggage.

"They will be leaving Nagoya on September 30, one day after the end of athletics competition and four days before the closing ceremony (on October 4)," a team official said. Toor also said that no member of the athletics contingent has carried the ceremonial kit. "Nobody in athletics team has ceremonial kits with them," he revealed.

Indian Contingent At Asian Games

However, the 75-strong contingent has received its official competition kits and this was confirmed to PTI by multiple members of the group. Deputy chef-de-mission Anjali Bhagwat had earlier said that 158 members of the Indian contingent will take part in the opening ceremony.

Bhaker's name as the female flag-bearer was on expected lines. She made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by becoming the first athlete from Independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games by clinching bronze in individual and mixed team 10m air pistol events. In the last Asian Games in Hangzhou, in 2023, athletics contributed 29 medals (6 gold, 14 silver, 9 bronze) while shooting's share was 22 (7 gold, 9 silver, 6 bronze). India had won a record 106 medals overall, including 28 gold, at that time.