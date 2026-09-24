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Seema Secures Landmark Bronze In Asian Games 10,000m

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: September 24, 2026 18:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian track and field star Seema has clinched a historic bronze medal in the women's 10,000m final at the Asian Games, ending a 16-year drought for India in this prestigious event.

Seema Kumari

Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points

  • Indian athlete Seema won a bronze medal in the women's 10,000m final at the Asian Games.
  • This achievement marks India's first medal in the event at the Asian Games in 16 years.
  • It is only the third time India has secured a medal in this specific continental event.
  • Seema completed the race with a time of 32:50.05, showcasing a remarkable performance.

Indian track and field athlete Seema won a landmark bronze medal for the country in women's 10,000m final at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Seema finished with a time of 32:50.05.

 

Seema has won a medal for India in the event after 16 years, a remarkable feat after overcoming an intense duel. This is only the third ever medal for India at this event in the continental games.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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