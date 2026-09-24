Seema Secures Landmark Bronze In Asian Games 10,000m

Indian track and field star Seema has clinched a historic bronze medal in the women's 10,000m final at the Asian Games, ending a 16-year drought for India in this prestigious event.

Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points Indian athlete Seema won a bronze medal in the women's 10,000m final at the Asian Games.

This achievement marks India's first medal in the event at the Asian Games in 16 years.

It is only the third time India has secured a medal in this specific continental event.

Seema completed the race with a time of 32:50.05, showcasing a remarkable performance.

Indian track and field athlete Seema won a landmark bronze medal for the country in women's 10,000m final at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Seema finished with a time of 32:50.05.

Seema has won a medal for India in the event after 16 years, a remarkable feat after overcoming an intense duel. This is only the third ever medal for India at this event in the continental games.