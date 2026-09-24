Seema Secures Landmark Bronze In Asian Games 10,000m

Indian track and field star Seema has clinched a historic bronze medal in the women's 10,000m final at the Asian Games, ending a 16-year drought for India in this prestigious event.
Key Points
- Indian athlete Seema won a bronze medal in the women's 10,000m final at the Asian Games.
- This achievement marks India's first medal in the event at the Asian Games in 16 years.
- It is only the third time India has secured a medal in this specific continental event.
- Seema completed the race with a time of 32:50.05, showcasing a remarkable performance.
Indian track and field athlete Seema won a landmark bronze medal for the country in women's 10,000m final at the Asian Games here on Thursday.
Seema finished with a time of 32:50.05.
Seema has won a medal for India in the event after 16 years, a remarkable feat after overcoming an intense duel. This is only the third ever medal for India at this event in the continental games.