Seema Kaliramna Balances Motherhood With Asian Games Ambitions

Indian discus thrower Seema Kaliramna shares her poignant journey of balancing the emotional demands of motherhood with the rigorous pursuit of sporting excellence, as she targets a medal at the upcoming Asian Games.

Photograph: B Mathur/Reuters

Key Points Indian discus thrower Seema Kaliramna faces emotional challenges balancing her four-year-old son's absence with her demanding sporting career.

Despite personal sacrifices, including rebuilding her career post-childbirth arthritis, her son's encouragement fuels her ambition to excel.

She made the difficult decision to send her son home from the national camp to fully concentrate on her Asian Games preparation.

Her family, including all four grandparents, provides crucial support, enabling Seema to pursue her athletic dreams.

Inspired by her son's innocent requests and pride, Seema is determined to peak at the Asian Games and secure another medal.

Every time Seema Kaliramna's four-year-old son tells her how much he misses being around her, the Indian discus thrower is left wondering if the price of her sporting dreams has been his childhood. But as she gears up for the Asian Games in Japan, hoping to improve upon the bronze she won at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow last month, Seema says the innocent query also fuels her desire to excel to ensure that her toddler's future is secure.

The 27-year-old knows why she has to stay away from Rudra, but it still cannot lessen the emotional weight of the separation. She has missed family meals, ordinary moments and the comfort of watching her son grow up to rebuild a career that nearly unravelled as she developed arthritis post childbirth.

Balancing Motherhood And Sporting Ambitions

"Sometimes I think, maine iska bachpan toh nahi chheen liya hai (Have I taken away his childhood?)," Seema told PTI during an interaction facilitated by Sports Authority of India (SAI). An athlete doesn't get anything easily, everyone has to sacrifice something. My journey is different because I am also a mother. But that boosts me," she said. "When your child says, 'Mumma, you have to get a medal for the country', then that boosts you more. Ek junoon le kar aata hai ki mujhe karna hi hai. (It fires my passion to do well)."

But being an athlete and a mother has meant making choices that are painful even though necessary. "It is difficult. If I keep him with me, I have to check on him every five minutes," she said.

Sacrifices For Peak Performance

Rudra had spent some time with her at the national camp in Patiala ahead of the Asian Games, but Seema eventually decided to send him home so she could concentrate fully on her preparation. "We sent him home to focus. I don't want that I fall behind on preparation," she revealed. Her family has made the arrangement possible. All four of Rudra's grandparents help take care of him. But the separation remains difficult. "He does say, 'Mujhe yaad aa rahi aapki, aapke saath rehna ha'. So that is emotional." But then Seema tries to remind herself why she has made these choices. "Whatever I am doing I am doing for him."

The sacrifices have gone well beyond the time spent away from her son. "It has been three-four years since I went home. I don't remember the last time maine ghar mei baithkar sukoon se roti khayi ho, ghar walo se baat kiya ho."

Rudra's Inspiration And Future Goals

But Rudra helps her stay focussed with innocent queries and demands. Before she left for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, he asked her to bring home a toy. She returned with a bronze and a replica of the CWG mascot given to all medal winners. "He said that the memento I got at CWG is his toy. And when I got back he knew that mummy has won a medal and he had even come to welcome me," Seema said with a smile. In Glasgow, she produced 58.65m to win the bronze. She now wants to peak at the Asian Games and add another medal to her cabinet. "I did not take any break. My main focus is that I have to do my best, be at my peak in Asian Games and get a medal there."