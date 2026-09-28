Seema Kaliramna's Personal Best Not Enough For Discus Medal At Asian Games

Indian discus thrower Seema Kaliramna delivered a personal best performance at the Asian Games, narrowly missing a medal by finishing fourth in a competitive final dominated by Chinese athletes.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Indian discus thrower Seema Kaliramna finished fourth in the women's discus throw final at the Asian Games.

Kaliramna achieved a personal best throw of 59.88m during the competition.

She was in third place midway through the event but was eventually overtaken by Thailand's Subenrat Insaeng.

China's Feng Bin and Jiang Zhichao secured the gold and silver medals respectively.

Another Indian participant, Sanya Yadav, finished eighth with a best throw of 49.90m.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Seema Kaliramna's personal best effort was not enough as she finished fourth in the women's discus throw final at the Asian Games here on Monday.

Asian Games Discus Throw Highlights

Seema produced a personal best effort of 59.88m in her fifth attempt, but that was not enough as all three podium finishers had best throws in excess of 60m.

Seema was in third place midway through the competition, but Thailand's Subenrat Insaeng registered 61.43m throw with her fourth attempt to move into third place.

Feng Bin (63.83m) and Jiang Zhichao (62.25m) of China won the gold and silver medals respectively, Subenrat took the bronze.

Sanya Yadav, the other Indian in the fray, finished eighth and last with a best throw of 49.90m, which came in her second attempt.