Experience the thrilling start to the HCL ITF W15 Kolkata 2026 women's singles main draw as unseeded players delivered stunning upsets against top seeds on Tuesday.

Key Points Unseeded Kashish Bhatia defeated fifth seed Zeel Desai in the HCL ITF W15 Kolkata 2026 women's singles main draw on Tuesday.

Elena Jamshidi, an unseeded player, caused another upset by beating sixth seed Zuzanna Bednarz.

Seventh seed Maayan Laron advanced to the pre-quarter finals after defeating local wild card Aleena Farid.

Seeded players were shown the exit door as the main draw of the women's singles category began at the HCL ITF W15 Kolkata 2026 here on Tuesday.

Unseeded Kashish Bhatia took a little under two hours to outclass fifth seed Zeel Desai of Gujarat 4-6, 4-6.

In another upset of the day, sixth seed from Poland, Zuzanna Bednarz, went down fighting against Denmark's Elena Jamshidi.

Jamshidi won 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 and entered the pre-quarter finals.

Local girl and wild card entrant Aleena Farid fell flat against seventh seed Maayan Laron from Israel.

Laron entered the pre-quarter finals with a dominating 6-1, 6-0 win.