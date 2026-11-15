Upsets Galore As Seeded Players Crash Out Of National Ranking Table Tennis Championships

The third National Ranking Table Tennis Championships witnessed major upsets on Sunday in Phagwara, as top-seeded players like Sudhanshu Grover, Sourav Saha, and Mohammed Ali made early exits, shaking up the tournament.

Photograph: Table Tennis Federation of India/X

Key Points Several seeded players, including Sudhanshu Grover, Sourav Saha, and Mohammed Ali, were eliminated early on Sunday at the third National Ranking Table Tennis Championships.

Tenth seed Sudhanshu Grover lost 0-3 to unseeded Sougata Sarkar in the round of 64.

In the women's singles, Himanshi Chowdhary, who had defeated Manika Batra in the qualifiers on Saturday, secured another victory.

Other notable upsets included 11th seed Sourav Saha losing to Soumyadeep Sarkar and 13th seed Mohammed Ali falling to K Akshay Bhushan.

Several seeded players, including Sudhanshu Grover, Sourav Saha and Mohammed Ali, suffered early exits in the third National Ranking Table Tennis Championships here on Sunday.

Tenth seed Sudhanshu's campaign came to an end after he fell 0-3 (12-10 11-5 9-11 15-17 15-17) to unseeded Sougata Sarkar of LIC in the round of 64, while Sourav Saha, seeded 11th, lost to Soumyadeep Sarkar of Madhya Pradesh by an identical margin.

Mohammed Ali of Telangana, seeded 13th, could not get past K Akshay Bhushan of Tamil Nadu, losing 0-3 (11-7 8-11 11-7 9-11 10-12).

Top Seeds Face Unexpected Defeats

In an interesting match, Punjab's Rahul Malik gave Maharashtra's Neil Mulye a tough fight, winning 8-11 11-6 8-11 11-8 11-9. Railways' Akash Pal also had to negotiate a tough Praneet Bhaskar of FCI and dropped a game before wrapping it up 11-2 11-2 8-11 11-8.

Punit Biswas defeated Arnav Karnavar 3-1, while Anish Sontakke overcame Sarth Mishra 3-1.

Fifteenth-seeded P B Abhinandh also had to work hard for his 3-0 victory over Sarthak Gandhi, while Siddhesh Pande overcame M Balamurugan in another five-game encounter in an all-Tamil Nadu clash.

G Sathiyan had an easy outing against P Yeshwant of Karnataka, winning in straight games and advancing to round of 32.

Other Key Matches And Women's Singles Results

In the women's singles preliminary round matches, Kajol Ramjali battled past West Bengal's Bias Paul 2-11 15-13 7-11 17-15 11-9, while Himanshi Chowdhary of Karnataka, who defeated Manika Batra in the qualifiers on Saturday, downed Nandini Saha of West Bengal 3-2 (11-6 7-11 9-11 11-, 14-12).

Soumya Das and Senhora D'Souza also battled in five games, with the latter ultimately prevailing 9-11 4-11 11-7 11-5 11-9.