SEE: Neeraj Chopra's Gold medal-winning throw

Photograph and Video: SAI Media/Twitter

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra started his season with a win at the Doha Diamond League on Friday.

The 25-year-old Chopra, who had pocketed the 2022 Diamond League Final trophy in Switzerland in September last, beat a star-studded field with a best throw of 88.67m to begin his season in style.

He defeated a strong field that included Olympic champion Anderson Peters and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch.

Chopra's world-leading throw of 88.67m in his first attempt was never surpassed.

