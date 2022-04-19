News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Messi's Magical Solo Goal!

Messi's Magical Solo Goal!

By Rediff Sports
April 19, 2022 14:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Lionel Messi beats two defenders en route to a sensational solo goal in the King's Cup match in 2007. Photograph: Getty Images
 

Lionel Messi's goal-scoring prowess is unquestionable. He gained his legendary status at FC Barcelona where he played for 18 years.

Forming a dazzling combination with classy midfielders Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta, innumerable goals flew off Messi's famed left foot.

But there was one goal for the ages that Messi scored back in 2007 against Getafe that was reminiscent of his fellow Argentine Maradona's solo goal against England at the 1986 World Cup.

SEE: Lionel Messi runs past seven Getafe defenders to score! VIDEO: Kind courtesy FC Barcelona/Twitter

To celebrate 15 years since that magical goal, FC tweeted a video clip of Majestic Messi.

In the King's Cup game against Getafe on April 18, 2007, the then 19-year-old Argentine dribbled from inside his own half to score Barcelona's second goal in a 5-2 victory.

Messi received a pass from Xavi in his half, dodged two players and sprinted towards the Getafe goal. He then swerved past two more defenders before rounding the 'keeper to score from a tight angle.

Messi beat seven players, covering 48 metres in 12 seconds, taking 10 touches with his left foot and three with his right before finding the net.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
All hail Messi... the king of 'El Clasico' goals!
All hail Messi... the king of 'El Clasico' goals!
PIX: The amazing life of Lionel Messi
PIX: The amazing life of Lionel Messi
Messi imitated Maradona's skills but not his lifestyle
Messi imitated Maradona's skills but not his lifestyle
Top Performer: Jos Buttler
Top Performer: Jos Buttler
Heavy police deployment to continue in Jahangirpuri
Heavy police deployment to continue in Jahangirpuri
Why Alia's Lehenga Is Very Special
Why Alia's Lehenga Is Very Special
Cong top brass discusses 2024 roadmap with Kishor
Cong top brass discusses 2024 roadmap with Kishor

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Messi breaks Pele's record with 644th goal for Barca

Messi breaks Pele's record with 644th goal for Barca

Messi registers his 650th goal for Barca; PSG lose

Messi registers his 650th goal for Barca; PSG lose

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances