Messi's Magical Solo Goal!

IMAGE: Lionel Messi beats two defenders en route to a sensational solo goal in the King's Cup match in 2007. Photograph: Getty Images

Lionel Messi's goal-scoring prowess is unquestionable. He gained his legendary status at FC Barcelona where he played for 18 years.

Forming a dazzling combination with classy midfielders Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta, innumerable goals flew off Messi's famed left foot.

But there was one goal for the ages that Messi scored back in 2007 against Getafe that was reminiscent of his fellow Argentine Maradona's solo goal against England at the 1986 World Cup.

SEE: Lionel Messi runs past seven Getafe defenders to score! VIDEO: Kind courtesy FC Barcelona/Twitter

To celebrate 15 years since that magical goal, FC tweeted a video clip of Majestic Messi.

In the King's Cup game against Getafe on April 18, 2007, the then 19-year-old Argentine dribbled from inside his own half to score Barcelona's second goal in a 5-2 victory.

Messi received a pass from Xavi in his half, dodged two players and sprinted towards the Getafe goal. He then swerved past two more defenders before rounding the 'keeper to score from a tight angle.

Messi beat seven players, covering 48 metres in 12 seconds, taking 10 touches with his left foot and three with his right before finding the net.