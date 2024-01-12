News
Jemimah Wishes Chhetri And Team

Jemimah Wishes Chhetri And Team

By REDIFF SPORTS
January 12, 2024 16:58 IST
Cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues, on Friday, sent her wishes to the Indian football team ahead of their Asian Cup campaign.

Sunil Chhetri and his team-mates take on title contenders Australia in their opening group match of the AFC Asian Cup in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

'All the very best! We'll be cheering and supporting you'll,' Jemimah said in a video posted on AIFF's official X handle.

Eliminated in the group stage in their last two appearances in 2011 and 2019, India face an uphill task this time too as they have been clubbed with Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria in Group B.

India's hopes of making it to the round of 16 in the continental showpiece depends on the outcome of the match against Syria on January 23 as Australia and Uzbekistan (January 18) are way ahead of them in terms of quality.

A win against Syria can put India in the third place in the group, offering a chance for a knock-out round berth. The top two teams from each group, along with four best third-placed sides from across six groups, progress to the knockout round of 16.

Chhetri and Jemimah

 

