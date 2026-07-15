SEE: Inside Spain's Wild Dressing Room Celebration

Witness the exhilarating post-match celebrations as the Spain national football team, La Roja, erupted in joy after securing their place in the World Cup final with a decisive 2-0 victory over France.

IMAGE: Spain's Ferran Torres and Alex Baena celebrate after the match as Spain qualify for the final of the World Cup. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points Spain's national football team secured a spot in the World Cup final by defeating France 2-0.

The team celebrated their victory with enthusiastic chants, dancing, and singing in the dressing room.

Official social media accounts shared a video capturing the emotional post-match celebrations.

The win reflects the squad's confidence, togetherness, and a complete performance against France.

Spain is now one win away from adding another World Cup crown, reminiscent of their 2010 triumph.

Spain's dream of another World Cup title moved one step closer, and the celebrations that followed showed exactly what the moment meant to La Roja. Inside the dressing room, the Spanish players let their emotions flow after beating France 2-0 to reach the final.

The Spanish players celebrated their return to the biggest stage with chants, dancing and singing as the team shared a glimpse of the unforgettable moments behind the scenes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@sefutbol)

Behind The Scenes: La Roja's Joyous Locker Room

The official social media accounts of the Spanish Men's National Football Team posted a video from inside the dressing room, capturing the players enjoying the emotional aftermath of a historic win. "Shouts rang out, dances took place, celebrations happened... Come to the Spanish National Team's locker room and unleash the forbidden moves!" the team wrote while sharing the video.

The celebrations reflected the confidence and togetherness within a Spain squad that delivered a complete performance against France. La Roja controlled the game with composure, defended with discipline and took their chances when they mattered most.

Spain secured their place in the final after goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro sealed a memorable night. Now, they are one win away from adding another World Cup crown to their history after their famous 2010 triumph, when Andres Iniesta scored the extra-time winner against the Netherlands in South Africa.

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