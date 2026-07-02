SEE: Inside Belgium's wild dressing room celebrations

Belgium's dressing room erupted in celebration after their dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Senegal, with match-winner Youri Tielemans leading the festivities.

IMAGE: Belgium players celebrate in the dressing room after their dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal. Photograph: Belgian Red Devils/Instagram

There were scenes of ecstacy and celebration in the Belgian dressing room after they registered a memorable come-from-behind 3-2 win over Senegal in an instant classic FIFA World Cup clash at Seattle on Wednesday.

A 125th-minute penalty strike by Youri Tielemans sealed the victory for the Red Devils, sending them into the last 16 in one of the most heart-racing matches of the tournament so far. They will now face the USA in their round of 16 match.

With water bottles and soft drinks on the table along with some fruit, it was the 'Player of the Match', Tielemans, who was leading the celebration with some music being played in the changing room. The entire team shouted and cheered themselves up with joy.

Tielemans' winning penalty in the 124th minute and 44th second broke the previous timeline records for late game-winners, becoming the latest goal ever scored in FIFA World Cup history as Belgium produced a remarkable comeback to defeat Senegal 3-2 after extra time in their Round of 32 clash on Wednesday (Local Time).

The former Leicester City midfielder converted from the spot after a VAR review awarded Belgium a penalty for Lamine Camara's foul on Tielemans, sealing one of the tournament's most dramatic victories and rewriting the World Cup record books, according to Opta Analyst.

Belgium also registered another historic first by becoming the team to recover from the latest two-goal deficit in regulation time in FIFA World Cup history. The Red Devils were trailing 2-0 as late as the 85th minute before launching their stunning fightback, the latest a side has been two or more goals behind in normal time and still avoided defeat at the World Cup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belgian Red Devils (@belgianreddevils)

Senegal had looked in complete control for much of the contest. Habib Diarra opened the scoring (24th minute) after reacting quickest to Ismaila Sarr's effort that came back off the post following Sadio Mane's cross. Sarr then doubled the lead early in the second half (51st minute) after racing onto a long ball and calmly finishing past Thibaut Courtois.

Sarr's strike was his fourth goal of the tournament, equalling Roger Milla's record for the most goals scored by an African player in a single FIFA World Cup.

Belgium's comeback began through substitute Romelu Lukaku, who finished from close range after Thomas Meunier's delivery in th 86th minute. Tielemans then headed in Leandro Trossard's cross three minutes later to force extra time before completing the turnaround with his record-breaking penalty.

Trossard also strengthened his claim as the tournament's leading creator. His assist for the equaliser took him to 16 chances created at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, more than any other player in the competition.

Despite the defeat, Senegal also achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first African nation to score 10 goals in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup.

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.