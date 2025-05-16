SEE: India's top cyclist hit by speeding bikers

IMAGE: Esow Alban escaped with ‘minor’ injuries after he was hit from behind by two bikers. Photograph and video: Esow Alban/Instagram

A first information report (FIR) has been filed in conection with the accident that involved India's top Indian cyclist Esow Alban when he was training on Noida Expressway two days back, the national federation said on Friday.

Esow escaped with "minor" injuries after he was hit from behind by two bikers on Wednesday but he said that it could have been worse.

"An FIR has been filed by the authorities in connection with the accident, and necessary legal action will be taken as per the law," Cycling Federation of India (CFI) said.

It said the accident occurred during a team training session on the Noida expressway and Esow "was riding at the rear of the group when a motorbike struck him from behind."

The 24-year-old Esow from Andaman and Nicobar Islands trains at the residential SAI Cycling Academy, which houses a top-class velodrome, inside the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex. The cycling facility has got recognition from the world body UCI.

"Today, I was hit from behind by two bikers during my training ride. They were speeding at over 100 km/h. I was in my lane. Focused. Disciplined. Yet they blamed me and showed no regret," Esow wrote on his Instagram handle on Wednesday.

"I'm grateful to be safe, with only a few scratches."

His buttock and hands had bruises and the rear wheel of his cycle was broken from the impact.

CFI Secretary General Maninder Pal Singh had told PTI that it was a "minor" accident and Esow would be able to train soon.

Esow is the first Indian cyclist to win an individual medal at the global level, a silver in keirin event at the 2018 junior track world championships. He won a silver in sprint and a bronze in keirin in the 2019 edition also.

"This could've been worse -- not just for me, but for any cyclist on the road. To everyone out there: We cyclists are not in your way. We are humans. We are athletes. We represent our nation," he had said.

"Respect cyclists. Give us space. Give us safety."

On Friday, the CFI said the local police immediately transported Esow to a local hospital and he was discharged after "medical evaluation and minor treatment".

"No serious injuries were detected. Esow sustained minor abrasions on his body. He is expected to resume training shortly," it said.

"The impact caused damage to his bicycle, including a broken ZIPP carbon wheel and scratches on the LOOK 795 frame. Fortunately, the frame damage is repairable, which will be repaired."