Gukesh Dares to Jump After Victory!

IMAGE: World Champion D Gukesh went bungee jumping in Singapore. Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy D Gukesh/Instagram

D Gukesh has not only conquered the world chess championship but also his fear of heights.

The 18 year old fulfilled a promise made to his coach Grzegorz Gajewski by going bungee jumping in Singapore.

In a post-victory promise to Polish Grandmaster Gajewski, Gukesh went bungee jumping following his stunning triumph over China's Ding Liren in the chess World Championship final.

On Monday, December 16, Gukesh shared a video of his bungee jump, captioning, 'I did it'.

The pact between Gukesh and Gajewski had been made earlier when he promised to face his fear of heights if he won the world championship.

Despite his initial apprehension, Gukesh honoured the agreement after a thrilling final.

The origin of the bungee jumping agreement dates back to Game 9 of the World Chess Championship. During a rest day, Gukesh and Gajewski were walking along the beach when they saw people bungee jumping.

On a whim, Gajewski declared that he would do it. Gukesh later recalled, 'Gaju (Gajewski) said to me, "If you win the world championship, I'm going to do bungee jumping." I'm personally quite scared of heights, so I don't know why I said, "I'll also join you".'