News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Gukesh Dares to Jump After Victory!

Gukesh Dares to Jump After Victory!

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 17, 2024 11:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

D Gukesh

IMAGE: World Champion D Gukesh went bungee jumping in Singapore. Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy D Gukesh/Instagram

D Gukesh has not only conquered the world chess championship but also his fear of heights.

The 18 year old fulfilled a promise made to his coach Grzegorz Gajewski by going bungee jumping in Singapore.

In a post-victory promise to Polish Grandmaster Gajewski, Gukesh went bungee jumping following his stunning triumph over China's Ding Liren in the chess World Championship final.

On Monday, December 16, Gukesh shared a video of his bungee jump, captioning, 'I did it'.

 

 

The pact between Gukesh and Gajewski had been made earlier when he promised to face his fear of heights if he won the world championship.

Despite his initial apprehension, Gukesh honoured the agreement after a thrilling final.

The origin of the bungee jumping agreement dates back to Game 9 of the World Chess Championship. During a rest day, Gukesh and Gajewski were walking along the beach when they saw people bungee jumping.

On a whim, Gajewski declared that he would do it. Gukesh later recalled, 'Gaju (Gajewski) said to me, "If you win the world championship, I'm going to do bungee jumping." I'm personally quite scared of heights, so I don't know why I said, "I'll also join you".'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
'Looking Forward To Jumping Off A Bridge'
'Looking Forward To Jumping Off A Bridge'
Gukesh returns to grand welcome in Chennai
Gukesh returns to grand welcome in Chennai
Meet Gukesh's Soulmate
Meet Gukesh's Soulmate
How To Make Rs 1 Cr With This SIP
How To Make Rs 1 Cr With This SIP
A Day That Ustad Zakir Hussain Gifted Me
A Day That Ustad Zakir Hussain Gifted Me
Why Adidas, Nike supplier Hong Fu is keen on India
Why Adidas, Nike supplier Hong Fu is keen on India
The Biggest Flops of 2024
The Biggest Flops of 2024

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
'Gukesh Has Nerves Of Steel'
'Gukesh Has Nerves Of Steel'
'Christmas Has Come Early For India'
'Christmas Has Come Early For India'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances