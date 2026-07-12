Home  » Sports » SEE: GOAT Mohanlal watches GOAT Messi as Argentina beat Switzerland

SEE: GOAT Mohanlal watches GOAT Messi as Argentina beat Switzerland

By REDIFF SPORTS July 12, 2026 15:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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It was a starry-starry evening in Miami and Kansas, as superstar Mohanlal, David Beckham and Mick Jagger watched the FIFA World Cup quarter-final matches from the stands on Saturday.

Actor Mohanlal watches from the stands

IMAGE: Actor Mohanlal watches from the stands during the Argentian vs Switzerland quarter-final in Kansas on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aaryan Ramani Girijavallabhan/X

The FIFA 2026 Quarter-finals on Saturday saw a sprinkling of stardust in the stands.

 

Indian movie superstar and actor par excellence, Mohanlal was seen taking a video of Argentina warming up before their match against Switzerland from the stands of the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, US.

 

SEE: Actor Mohanlal watches from the stands during the Argentian vs Switzerland quarter-final. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Aaryan Ramani Girijavallabhan/X

The GOAT of Indian cinema watched as the GOAT of modern football Lionel Messi and his defending champions Argentina booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals with a dramatic 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland, setting up a blockbuster last-four clash against England.

Former England captain David Beckham in the stands ahead of the match between England and Norway on Saturday 

IMAGE: Former England captain David Beckham in the stands ahead of the match between England and Norway on Saturday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

On the west coast of USA, England beat on Norway for a spot in the semis at the Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

Musician Mick Jagger and Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish in the stands during the match between England and Norway on Saturday

IMAGE: Musician Mick Jagger and Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish in the stands during the match between England and Norway on Saturday. Photograph: Sam Navarro/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

And watching from the stands were two prominent Englishmen with former England captain David Beckham and rockstar and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger keeping a close eye on the proceedings.

23-year-old Jude Bellingham again came to England's rescue, scoring both goals in the 2-1 victory after Norway to face-off with Argentina for a place in the final.

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SwitzerlandKansasMohanlalArgentinaFIFA World Cup

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