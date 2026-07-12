SEE: GOAT Mohanlal watches GOAT Messi as Argentina beat Switzerland

It was a starry-starry evening in Miami and Kansas, as superstar Mohanlal, David Beckham and Mick Jagger watched the FIFA World Cup quarter-final matches from the stands on Saturday.

IMAGE: Actor Mohanlal watches from the stands during the Argentian vs Switzerland quarter-final in Kansas on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aaryan Ramani Girijavallabhan/X

The FIFA 2026 Quarter-finals on Saturday saw a sprinkling of stardust in the stands.

Indian movie superstar and actor par excellence, Mohanlal was seen taking a video of Argentina warming up before their match against Switzerland from the stands of the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, US.

SEE: Actor Mohanlal watches from the stands during the Argentian vs Switzerland quarter-final. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Aaryan Ramani Girijavallabhan/X

The GOAT of Indian cinema watched as the GOAT of modern football Lionel Messi and his defending champions Argentina booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals with a dramatic 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland, setting up a blockbuster last-four clash against England.

IMAGE: Former England captain David Beckham in the stands ahead of the match between England and Norway on Saturday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

On the west coast of USA, England beat on Norway for a spot in the semis at the Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

IMAGE: Musician Mick Jagger and Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish in the stands during the match between England and Norway on Saturday. Photograph: Sam Navarro/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

And watching from the stands were two prominent Englishmen with former England captain David Beckham and rockstar and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger keeping a close eye on the proceedings.

23-year-old Jude Bellingham again came to England's rescue, scoring both goals in the 2-1 victory after Norway to face-off with Argentina for a place in the final.