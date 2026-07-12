SEE: GOAT Mohanlal watches GOAT Messi as Argentina beat Switzerland

It was a starry-starry evening in Miami and Kansas, as superstar Mohanlal, David Beckham and Mick Jagger watched the FIFA World Cup quarter-final matches from the stands on Saturday.
The FIFA 2026 Quarter-finals on Saturday saw a sprinkling of stardust in the stands.
Indian movie superstar and actor par excellence, Mohanlal was seen taking a video of Argentina warming up before their match against Switzerland from the stands of the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, US.
The GOAT of Indian cinema watched as the GOAT of modern football Lionel Messi and his defending champions Argentina booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals with a dramatic 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland, setting up a blockbuster last-four clash against England.
On the west coast of USA, England beat on Norway for a spot in the semis at the Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.
And watching from the stands were two prominent Englishmen with former England captain David Beckham and rockstar and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger keeping a close eye on the proceedings.
23-year-old Jude Bellingham again came to England's rescue, scoring both goals in the 2-1 victory after Norway to face-off with Argentina for a place in the final.