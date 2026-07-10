SEE: Belgium get Royal backing before Spain FIFA World Cup blockbuster

King Philippe of the Belgians has personally rallied the national football team, the Red Devils, ahead of their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final clash against formidable opponents Spain, boosting morale with royal support and confidence.

IMAGE: Belgium receive special support from King Philippe before World Cup quarter-final. Photograph: Belgian Red Devils/Instagram

Key Points King Philippe visited the Belgian national football team to offer royal support before their FIFA World Cup quarter-final.

The monarch shared dinner, received a signed jersey, and expressed strong confidence in the team's victory against Spain.

Belgium reached the quarter-finals after a challenging group stage and victories over Senegal and USA.

Spain enters the quarter-final with formidable form, having not conceded a single goal in the tournament.

Both teams, including key players like Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne, are vying for a spot in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

Belgium’s World Cup preparations received a special boost as King Philippe stepped in to show his support for the national team ahead of their crucial quarter-final clash against Spain.

The monarch visited the Red Devils camp, shared a meal with the players, and offered words of encouragement before their biggest test of the tournament.

Royal Encouragement For The Red Devils

The squad also presented him with a signed jersey and captured the moment with a team selfie. King Philippe praised their performances so far and delivered a simple message to the players -- believe, fight, and go for victory against Spain.

Road To The Quarter-Finals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belgian Red Devils (@belgianreddevils)

In a video uploaded by the Belgian Red Devils on social media, King Philippe praised the Belgian team's performance and wished them success ahead of their quarter-final, expressing confidence in their victory.

"A few days ago, I watched your match together with my daughter. We stayed up until 2:00 a.m. to watch you play. It was magnificent. I have just one message for you for tomorrow: Tomorrow, we have to win! And I'm sure that will happen! It depends on you! Thank you very much," he said.

"Ahead of our quarter-final against Spain, the King visited the squad to show his support for the Red Devils," the Belgian Red Devils captioned the social media posts.

High Stakes For Both Teams

Belgium reached the quarter-finals after a mixed group-stage campaign, drawing 1-1 with Egypt and playing out a goalless draw against Iran before securing a 5-1 win over New Zealand. They then edged past Senegal 3-2 in the Round of 32 and defeated co-hosts USA 4-1 in the Round of 16 to book their place in the last eight.

Spain, meanwhile, head into the quarter-final in formidable form. The reigning European champions are yet to concede a goal at the tournament, having kept a record six consecutive FIFA World Cup clean sheets.

After topping Group H, they eliminated Austria in the Round of 32 before edging past Portugal in the Round of 16 to reach the last eight.

Belgium will be aiming to reach the semifinals, with Romelu Lukaku, Kevin de Bruyne and other veterans playing a crucial role leadership-wise.

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