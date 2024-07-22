News
Security measures cripple Paris restaurants ahead of Olympics

Security measures cripple Paris restaurants ahead of Olympics

July 22, 2024 12:09 IST
Paris Olympics

IMAGE: Waiters stand behind a barrier waiting for customers at Le Flore en L'ile restaurant on the Ile Saint-Louis as the security perimeter for the opening ceremony is deployed ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Photograph: Kevin Coombs/Reuters

Cafes along the banks of the Seine in Paris normally buzz with activity in the summer, but restrictions ahead of the Olympics have limited movement in the city centre, leaving restaurants empty of diners.

Police have imposed a security zone along the river, erecting metal barriers to fence off neighbourhoods and requiring authorization - passes with QR codes - to enter.

"There is nobody," said Liliane Khalil, owner of Aux Anysetiers du Roy, surveying rows of empty tables at her restaurant.

 

"The worst part is that you have reservations because you have been around for some time already, but people don't know that they need to have a QR code," added Khalil.

The opening ceremony takes place on the Seine next Friday, with thousands of athletes and performers involved in the unprecedented event.

French officials have said that while there are no specific terrorism threats to the ceremony, it has created an unprecedented security challenge.

The drop in business took many restaurant owners by surprise, with some seeing 80% fewer customers due to the stringent security measures, according to the head of the French restaurant owners' association, Alain Fontaine.

"Everyone had lined up temporary workers to gear up for what we were anticipating - but this, no one had thought about," said Khalil.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
