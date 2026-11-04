Can India's second string stop Pakistan's challenge in SAFF opener?

India's second-string football squad prepares for a challenging SAFF Championship opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on Thursday, navigating player availability issues due to international commitments and ISL club schedules.

Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Key Points A second-string Indian team, with only 18 players initially, will face Pakistan in their SAFF Championship opener on Thursday.

The main Indian team is unavailable due to international friendlies and ISL clubs' reluctance to release players outside the FIFA international window.

The squad will reach full strength of 28 players after November 9, when the FIFA international window begins.

Despite India fielding a weaker side, Pakistan, under coach Nolberto Solano, has shown recent improvements, making Thursday's match potentially close.

A second string Indian team, with just 18 players available, will face arch rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championships in Dhaka on Thursday.

India are the defending champions but the main team is not taking part in the tournament in view of the away international friendly matches against New Zealand, on November 12 and 15 in Auckland and Christchurch, respectively.

There is also the issue of the reluctance of the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs to release players in the midst of the ongoing season, as Thursday's match against Pakistan falls on a date outside the FIFA international window (November 9-17).

Squad Challenges And Player Availability

While announcing the squad for the tournament, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) had said that 18 players will travel to Dhaka on November 3 from Kolkata, while the remaining 10 will join the group over the subsequent days.

Once the FIFA international window starts on November 9, the ISL clubs will release their players and the squad will have full strength of 28.

The Blue Tigers next play against Maldives on November 11 in their second Group B match in the six-team tournament to be played at the National Stadium in Dhaka.

Hosts Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan are placed in Group A.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for November 14. The final will be played on November 17.

Coaching Staff And Team Expectations

The Indian team is under the charge of U-23 national team head coach Naushad Moosa. Bibiano Fernandes, who recently coached the India U-15 men's team at the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Azerbaijan, is the assistant coach.

"I think Bangladesh are currently the strongest team in the tournament, and we hope to face them in the final," Naushad was quoted as saying by local media after the team's arrival in Dhaka.

"I am optimistic about my team's chances of becoming champions," he said.

Historical Rivalry And Pakistan's Form

India have won the regional tournament nine times out of the 14 earlier editions since 1993, while finishing runner-up four times and in the third place once.

Pakistan's best performance in the tournament has been a third place finish in 1997.

Historically, India have been a dominant team against Pakistan. In the seven matches played between the two teams since the turn of the millennium, India have won seven, lost two and drawn once.

In the last meeting between the two sides, India were 4-0 winners in the previous edition of the championships in 2023 in Bengaluru, with Sunil Chhetri scoring a hat-trick. India went on to win the tournament under Igor Stimac.

Pakistan have come into the tournament after losing twice and drawing once in the ASEAN Cup Group B matches. They lost to Thailand (0-4) and Vietnam (2-4), and drew against Philippines (2-2).

But under former Peruvian international Nolberto Solano, who became head coach last year, Pakistan have improved with two wins and a draw in their last five matches.

Pakistan have called up the Danish-born captain and defender Abdullah Iqbal, who plays for Mjallby AIF in Sweden, in a bid to reach the final of the regional tournament for the first time.

With India fielding a second string team, Thursday's match against Pakistan could be a closely-fought contest.