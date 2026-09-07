Sebastian Vettel's Emotional Tribute To Michael Schumacher At Monza

Four-time F1 ochampion Sebastian Vettel paid a deeply emotional tribute to his childhood hero Michael Schumacher by driving the legendary Ferrari F2002 at Monza during Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

IMAGE: Sebastian Vettel drives the F2002 during his lap of honour for Michael Schumacher ahead of the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday. Photograph: Jakub Porzycki/Reuters

Key Points Sebastian Vettel drove Michael Schumacher's iconic Ferrari F2002 at Monza, honouring his childhood idol.

The tribute was part of the Schumacher Legacy Celebration Run, commemorating 30 years since Schumacher joined Ferrari.

Vettel performed demonstration laps and donuts, deeply moved by the experience and the connection to Schumacher.

The F2002 is celebrated as one of F1's most successful cars, carrying Schumacher to his fifth world championship.

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel paid an emotional tribute to his childhood idol Michael Schumacher on Sunday by driving the legendary Ferrari F2002 around the Monza circuit ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

Vettel took Schumacher's iconic car onto the track as part of the Schumacher Legacy Celebration Run, held during a special weekend marking 30 years since the seven-time World champion joined Ferrari.

The German completed demonstration laps before delighting the passionate Tifosi with donuts in the championship-winning machine.

Vettel's Deep Emotional Connection

IMAGE: The F2002 is regarded as one of the most successful cars in Formula 1 history and carried Schumacher to his fifth consecutive drivers' championship in 2002.. Photograph: Jakub Porzycki/Reuters

The experience proved deeply emotional for Vettel, who grew up idolising Schumacher before eventually following him into Formula 1 and racing for Ferrari himself.

"Yeah, I am mixed up in feelings because, on the one hand, it’s such a beautiful car to drive. It’s such a beautiful piece of machinery, but much more, it’s Michael’s car, and he is not here today," Vettel said after stepping out of the F2002.

"But I felt him a lot in these laps, and I hope you heard him and felt him as well," he added.

Vettel, who retired from Formula 1 at the end of 2022, said the occasion reminded him of his enduring love for motorsport and the people who make it special.

"I know that I quit racing, but in my heart, I am still a lover, and I do deeply care about this sport, and these cars, these people and the Tifosi and the fans that make this sport so special," he said.

Recalling Shared Moments And Tears

The former Ferrari driver also recalled the jokes he and Schumacher shared about becoming emotional, admitting that this time he was the one struggling to hold back his tears.

"You know, we used to joke, what if I started to cry or be emotional, that you have some pee-pee in your eyes. I think now I am the one with pee-pee in my eyes," Vettel said.

"So, yeah, it’s incredible. Thank you for the opportunity, and thanks to the Tifosi," he added.

The Legacy Of The Ferrari F2002

IMAGE: The Schumacher Legacy Celebration Run was held during a special weekend at the Italian Grand Prix, marking 30 years since the seven-time World champion joined Ferrari. Photograph: Jakub Porzycki/Reuters

The F2002 is regarded as one of the most successful cars in Formula 1 history and carried Schumacher to his fifth consecutive drivers' championship in 2002.

Vettel said he could immediately understand the significance of the machine once he got behind the wheel.

"It’s so exciting. It doesn’t take many laps to sense the soul of a car, and you sense immediately it was a special car. And it’s screaming at you like, go, go, go," he said.

The German admitted he was torn between pushing the historic Ferrari and simply enjoying the moment.

"I was doing some donuts here, and at the second Variante… yeah, people were excited, and so I was torn between I want to push this car and I want to enjoy the moment and make it last, but it’s been absolutely beautiful," he said.

Vettel also highlighted the atmosphere at Monza and the enduring connection between Schumacher, Ferrari and the Italian fans.

"And to feel how alive Michael’s spirit is, and how alive Ferrari’s spirit is around here. I experienced it around here, years ago," Vettel added.

Schumacher's Enduring Impact At Ferrari

Ferrari has dedicated the Italian GP weekend to celebrating Schumacher's legacy, with the team running a special livery featuring seven stars representing his seven world championships. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are also wearing Schumacher-inspired race suits.

Schumacher won the Italian Grand Prix five times with Ferrari, in 1996, 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2006. The 2026 Monza weekend also marks 20 years since his final victory with the Scuderia.

"Today is Michael’s moment and we send all of our love and emotions to him," Vettel said.

Vettel raced for Ferrari between 2015 and 2020, winning 14 Grands Prix and finishing runner-up in the world championship in 2017 and 2018.

Although his return to a Ferrari at Monza carried its own significance, Vettel made clear that the occasion ultimately belonged to Schumacher and his enduring legacy.

"So it’s a very emotional day," he said.