Scottie Scheffler Dominates FedEx St. Jude; Indian-Origin Golfers Advance

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has seized a dominant three-shot lead at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, while Indian-origin golfers Sudarshan Yellamaraju and Aaron Rai are making strong bids to qualify for the upcoming BMW Championship.

Key Points World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler holds a three-shot lead at the FedEx St. Jude Championship after a remarkable nine-under 61.

Scheffler's performance included 11 birdies, tying the tournament course record with an 11-under 129 total.

Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju is in the Top-10, significantly improving his standing for BMW Championship qualification.

Aaron Rai also secured a strong position, comfortably within the Top-50 to advance to the next PGA Tour playoff event.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is crucial for players aiming to qualify for the subsequent BMW Championship.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler produced a stunning nine-under 61 with birdies on the first five holes to seize a three-shot lead at the halfway stage of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

All four players of Indian interest remained inside or within touching distance of the crucial Top-50 mark in the standings.

Scheffler's Dominant Performance

Scheffler had 11 birdies and two bogeys in 100-degree heat at TPC Southwind in the play-off opener. He had an 11-under 129 total and tied for the tournament course record.

For at least two of the four of the Indian-origin quartet, the focus was on their standings, with the Top-50 after the opening Playoffs event advancing to next week's BMW Championship.

Indian-Origin Golfers Eye BMW Championship

Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju is in the best position among the four, sitting inside the Top-10 at the halfway stage after rounds of 70 and 65.

Starting the week at 57th, his seven-under 135 total has put him in contention not only for a strong finish in Memphis but also to secure his place in the second Playoffs event.

Yellamaraju's second-round 65 was particularly important as he moved significantly up the leaderboard and strengthened his position in the race. He is currently projected to get to 49th.

Aaron Rai is certain with an excellent second-round 66 after opening with a 72 and he tied 27th and is comfortably inside the Top-50 in the standings, putting himself in a strong position to advance to BMW.