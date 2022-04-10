News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Steady Scheffler takes lead into Masters final round

Steady Scheffler takes lead into Masters final round

April 10, 2022 06:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Scottie Scheffler plays his shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Scottie Scheffler plays his shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on Saturday. Photograph: David Cannon/Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler had looked poised to run away with the Green Jacket on Saturday, but instead the Masters is set for a thrilling finish after the world No. 1 produced a brilliant escape on his final hole to take a three-shot lead going into the final round at Augusta National.

 

Leading by seven at different points, Scheffler struggled through the back nine with three bogeys over his closing five holes, including the last after the American's tee shot landed deep in the bushes.

But Scheffler happily settled for bogey at 18 to card a one-under 71 that left him three clear of Australian Cameron Smith, who had the round of the day, returning a four-under 68.

South Korea's Im Sung-jae, runner-up at the 2020 Masters, also had a 71 to sit five back, while Irishman Shane Lowry (73), and South African Charl Schwartzel (73) are seven adrift of the leader.

The wild finish on a cold, wind-whipped afternoon at Augusta National pried the spotlight off Tiger Woods, who saw his hopes for a record-equaling sixth Green Jacket come to an end with a six-over 78.

His comeback from a career-threatening injury will continue on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL PIX: RCB canter to win over Mumbai Indians
IPL PIX: RCB canter to win over Mumbai Indians
New mother Dipika pockets two medals at squash worlds!
New mother Dipika pockets two medals at squash worlds!
'We have been below par in all departments'
'We have been below par in all departments'
Ronaldo apologises after smashing fan's mobile phone
Ronaldo apologises after smashing fan's mobile phone
Not a 150 pitch: Rohit, after Mumbai suffer 4th defeat
Not a 150 pitch: Rohit, after Mumbai suffer 4th defeat
EPL PIX: United, Arsenal slip up; Chelsea thump Saints
EPL PIX: United, Arsenal slip up; Chelsea thump Saints
Imran loses midnight no-trust vote, ousted as Pak PM
Imran loses midnight no-trust vote, ousted as Pak PM

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

EPL PIX: United, Arsenal slip up; Chelsea thump Saints

EPL PIX: United, Arsenal slip up; Chelsea thump Saints

Ronaldo apologises after smashing fan's mobile phone

Ronaldo apologises after smashing fan's mobile phone

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances