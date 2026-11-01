Home  » Sports » Sporting Club Delhi Stages Incredible Comeback Against Mumbai City FC

Sporting Club Delhi Stages Incredible Comeback Against Mumbai City FC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk November 01, 2026 20:35 IST 3 Minutes Read
x

Sporting Club Delhi orchestrated a stunning late comeback, scoring three goals in the final 20 minutes, including two in stoppage time, to defeat Mumbai City FC 3-2 in a thrilling Indian Super League encounter on Sunday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sporting Club Delhi achieved a dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Mumbai City FC on Sunday.
  • Mumbai City FC held a comfortable 2-0 lead at half-time with goals from Muhammad Ajsal and Zothanpuia.
  • Carlos Fortes initiated SC Delhi's comeback in the 73rd minute, reducing the deficit.
  • Akshat Mehra equalised in the 90+2nd minute, and Juan Pena scored the winner two minutes later.
  • SC Delhi scored three goals in the final 20 minutes, including two in stoppage time, to seal the victory.

Sporting Club Delhi scored three goals in the final 20 minutes, including two in stoppage time, to pull off a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

Mumbai City appeared in control after taking a 2-0 half-time lead through Muhammad Ajsal (6th minute) and Zothanpuia (27th).

 

However, Carlos Fortes reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute before Akshat Mehra equalised in the 90+2nd minute. Juan Pena then completed the turnaround with a solo effort two minutes later.

Mumbai City's Early Dominance

Mumbai City made a bright start and nearly took the lead when Mishra's through ball found Ajsal.

His effort was saved, while Zothanpuia's follow-up was blocked.

The hosts went ahead after Ajsal exchanged passes with Noufal before slotting home following a defensive error by Lamgoulen Hangshing.

It was Mumbai City's first open-play goal of the season.

SC Delhi looked for an equaliser, with Duvan Viafara firing over from distance.

Hridaya Jain also missed an opportunity, shooting over after receiving Ajsal's cushioned pass.

Mumbai doubled their lead when Noufal made a run down the left and crossed for Zothanpuia, who finished past the goalkeeper.

SC Delhi came close to pulling one back, but Mohammad Azhar's curling effort, following a pass from Sourav, struck the crossbar.

SC Delhi's Second-Half Resurgence

The visitors made two changes at half-time, introducing Richard Ndayishimaye and Ashutosh Mehta for Azhar and Hangshing respectively.

Mumbai continued to threaten after the break, but SC Delhi gradually increased the pressure.

Juan Pena tested goalkeeper TP Rehenesh with a long-range effort in the 60th minute.

SC Delhi brought on Fortes and Augustine Lalrochana in the 71st minute, and the former made an immediate impact.

Two minutes later, Rehenesh spilled a corner and Mehta set up Fortes for a close-range finish.

Mumbai introduced Brandon Fernandes in the 74th minute, but SC Delhi continued to push forward.

Mehra, who came on in the 88th minute, drew the visitors level in stoppage time.

Receiving a pass from Ndayishimaye, he unleashed an effort that Rehenesh could only push into his own net.

Pena then completed the comeback, dribbling past two defenders before slotting home to seal a 3-2 victory for SC Delhi.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

indian super leaguesporting club delhimumbai city fcfootball matchcomeback victory

More From Rediff

Mohun Bagan Rally to Down Punjab FC, Go Top of ISL Table

Mohun Bagan Rally to Down Punjab FC, Go Top of ISL Table
Jensi Kanabar's Strong Showing In Chennai Open Qualifiers

Jensi Kanabar's Strong Showing In Chennai Open Qualifiers
EPL PIX: Chelsea Pile Misery on United; Brighton Stun City

EPL PIX: Chelsea Pile Misery on United; Brighton Stun City

Related Stories

ISL: Delhi Dynamos, Mumbai City tied in six-goal thriller

ISL: Delhi Dynamos, Mumbai City tied in six-goal thriller

Web Stories

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers
World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs
6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily

6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026