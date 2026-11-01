Sporting Club Delhi Stages Incredible Comeback Against Mumbai City FC

Sporting Club Delhi orchestrated a stunning late comeback, scoring three goals in the final 20 minutes, including two in stoppage time, to defeat Mumbai City FC 3-2 in a thrilling Indian Super League encounter on Sunday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sporting Club Delhi achieved a dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Mumbai City FC on Sunday.

Mumbai City FC held a comfortable 2-0 lead at half-time with goals from Muhammad Ajsal and Zothanpuia.

Carlos Fortes initiated SC Delhi's comeback in the 73rd minute, reducing the deficit.

Akshat Mehra equalised in the 90+2nd minute, and Juan Pena scored the winner two minutes later.

SC Delhi scored three goals in the final 20 minutes, including two in stoppage time, to seal the victory.

Sporting Club Delhi scored three goals in the final 20 minutes, including two in stoppage time, to pull off a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Mumbai City FC in their Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

Mumbai City appeared in control after taking a 2-0 half-time lead through Muhammad Ajsal (6th minute) and Zothanpuia (27th).

However, Carlos Fortes reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute before Akshat Mehra equalised in the 90+2nd minute. Juan Pena then completed the turnaround with a solo effort two minutes later.

Mumbai City's Early Dominance

Mumbai City made a bright start and nearly took the lead when Mishra's through ball found Ajsal.

His effort was saved, while Zothanpuia's follow-up was blocked.

The hosts went ahead after Ajsal exchanged passes with Noufal before slotting home following a defensive error by Lamgoulen Hangshing.

It was Mumbai City's first open-play goal of the season.

SC Delhi looked for an equaliser, with Duvan Viafara firing over from distance.

Hridaya Jain also missed an opportunity, shooting over after receiving Ajsal's cushioned pass.

Mumbai doubled their lead when Noufal made a run down the left and crossed for Zothanpuia, who finished past the goalkeeper.

SC Delhi came close to pulling one back, but Mohammad Azhar's curling effort, following a pass from Sourav, struck the crossbar.

SC Delhi's Second-Half Resurgence

The visitors made two changes at half-time, introducing Richard Ndayishimaye and Ashutosh Mehta for Azhar and Hangshing respectively.

Mumbai continued to threaten after the break, but SC Delhi gradually increased the pressure.

Juan Pena tested goalkeeper TP Rehenesh with a long-range effort in the 60th minute.

SC Delhi brought on Fortes and Augustine Lalrochana in the 71st minute, and the former made an immediate impact.

Two minutes later, Rehenesh spilled a corner and Mehta set up Fortes for a close-range finish.

Mumbai introduced Brandon Fernandes in the 74th minute, but SC Delhi continued to push forward.

Mehra, who came on in the 88th minute, drew the visitors level in stoppage time.

Receiving a pass from Ndayishimaye, he unleashed an effort that Rehenesh could only push into his own net.

Pena then completed the comeback, dribbling past two defenders before slotting home to seal a 3-2 victory for SC Delhi.