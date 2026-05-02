Sporting Club Delhi, Punjab FC Battle To A Draw

Sporting Club Delhi and Punjab FC played to a goalless draw in their Indian Super League match, failing to capitalise on their opportunities in a tightly contested game.

Photograph: Punjab FC/X

Key Points Sporting Club Delhi and Punjab FC played to a goalless draw in their recent Indian Super League match.

Punjab FC's attacking quartet of Nsungusi Effiong, Bede Osuji, Dani Ramirez, and Manglenthang Kipgen showed strong intent in the first half.

SC Delhi's Matija Babovic missed a crucial opportunity in stoppage time of the first half, failing to score from close range.

Both sides had opportunities in the second half, with Sourav and Joseph Sunny missing chances for Sporting Club Delhi.

The draw sees Punjab FC remain in seventh place, while SC Delhi move up to tenth in the Indian Super League table.

Sporting Club Delhi and Punjab FC could not capitalise on their chances as they played out a goalless draw in their Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

The Shers remained in seventh place with 15 points from nine matches, while SC Delhi moved one place to 10th in the table with 10 points from 10 games.

Punjab FC's Early Attacking Intent

Punjab FC showed strong attacking intent in the opening phase of the first half, with Nsungusi Effiong, Bede Osuji, Dani Ramirez and Manglenthang Kipgen linking up effectively in the final third. The quartet combined well around the opposition box and troubled the defence with their movement and interplay.

The first real chance fell to Kipgen, whose low shot from the edge of the box was saved by goalkeeper Nora Fernandes.

Soon after, Osuji and Ramirez combined well on the left flank with a series of quick passes before the former delivered a cross aimed at Effiong inside the box, only for the goalkeeper to intercept it.

Moments later, Bijoy Varghese rose highest to direct a corner towards goal, but his effort was kept out by a combination of the goalkeeper and centre-back Rafael Ribeiro.

SC Delhi's Missed Opportunities

The Shers continued their attacking approach, forcing SC Delhi to defend deep while looking to create chances on the counter-attack. Ricky Shabong and Pramveer Singh both came close to scoring after the half hour mark, but their efforts narrowly missed the target.

Despite Punjab's dominance, the best chance of the first half fell to the home side in stoppage time. Lamgoulen Semkholun delivered a cross into the box which was deflected into the path of Matija Babovic, who was completely unmarked near the edge of the six-yard area.

With only the goalkeeper to beat, the Serbian blazed his effort over the crossbar, squandering a golden opportunity to give his side the lead.

Second Half Stalemate

The home side made a brighter start to the second half, showing greater control in the opposition half and looking more threatening in attack.

Sourav came close to scoring before the hour mark after a mazy run that saw him beat three defenders, but the winger's left-footed effort was acrobatically saved by Punjab goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh.

Moments later, Joseph Sunny squandered a golden opportunity for the home side. The striker latched onto a pass from Abdul Halik Hudu and, with Arshdeep rushing off his line, attempted to chip the goalkeeper, only to see his effort sail over the crossbar.

The home side's defence kept the visitors' attack under control with a disciplined display, especially Rafael Ribeiro, who did well to keep Effiong quiet for large parts of the half.

Despite that, the striker was involved in Punjab's best chance of the second period, cleverly back-heeling a low pass from Khaimingthang Lhungdim into the path of the onrushing Ramirez. The midfielder shifted the ball onto his favoured left foot but blasted his effort over the bar.