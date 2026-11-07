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Indian Super League: SC Delhi secure commanding victory over Inter Kashi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V Updated: November 07, 2026 19:59 IST 3 Minutes Read
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SC Delhi delivered a dominant performance, securing a decisive 3-0 victory against Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League, with goals from Fortes, Pena, and Rodriguinho.

SC delhi

IMAGE: The win over Inter Kashi lifted SC Delhi to fourth spot on the Indian Super League table. Photograph: ISL/X 

Key Points

  • SC Delhi secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League on Saturday.
  • Carlos Fortes opened the scoring early in the sixth minute, followed by Juan Pena doubling the lead in the 74th minute.
  • Rodriguinho sealed the win with a third goal in the 88th minute, capping an impressive performance.
  • Inter Kashi created several opportunities, including a header that struck the post just before half-time, but failed to convert.

SC Delhi registered a commanding 3-0 victory over Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League (ISL) in Pune on Saturday.

SC Delhi Dominate With Early Lead

Carlos Fortes gave the visitors an early lead in the sixth minute before Juan Pena doubled their advantage in the 74th minute. Rodriguinho added a third in the latter stages of the game to cap an impressive performance, as the Phoenixes secured all three points.

 

Inter Kashi created opportunities to get back into the contest, including a header from Pratik Chaudhari that struck the post just before half-time, but were unable to find a breakthrough.

SC Delhi made an immediate attacking impact as Rodriguinho picked out the forward inside the box, and Fortes finished from close range with a left-footed effort into the centre of the goal to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Inter Kashi responded through set-piece opportunities, with Pratik Chaudhari and Leewan Castanha both going close with headers.

At the other end, Rodriguinho tested Shubham Dhas with an effort from outside the box, while Mohammed Aimen and Carlos Fortes were involved in further attacking moves for the visitors. Inter Kashi continued to push for an equaliser before the break.

The second half saw Inter Kashi look to reduce the deficit, with a string of half chances. Sporting Club Delhi continued to threaten on the counter, with Juan Pena missing a key chance from inside the box.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 74th minute through Pena. Manoj Mohammed delivered a cross into the box, and Pena met it with a header from the centre to make it 2-0.

Rodriguinho added the third in the 88th minute with a left-footed finish, completing a convincing 3-0 win for SC Delhi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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