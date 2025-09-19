HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » SC clears AIFF draft, spares Indian football FIFA ban

SC clears AIFF draft, spares Indian football FIFA ban

By REDIFF SPORTS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 19, 2025 13:26 IST

x

The Kalyan Chaubey-led executive committee has been directed by the SC to adopt the draft constitution within four weeks

IMAGE: The Kalyan Chaubey-led executive committee has been directed by the SC to adopt the draft constitution within four weeks. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday brought an end to the long-drawn legal tussle over the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) draft constitution.

A bench of Justice Sri Narasimha and Justice A S Chandurkar cleared the draft with minor tweaks, while directing the Kalyan Chaubey-led executive committee to adopt it at a special general body meeting within four weeks.

 

The ruling means no fresh elections will be held, a move vital for Indian football since a mid-term poll could have triggered FIFA’s wrath and another suspension for “third-party interference.”

By allowing the Chaubey committee to complete its term, the court has removed the immediate threat of a ban. FIFA has already recognised the current executive as the legitimate authority, and had set an October 30 deadline to finalise the draft constitution.

In 2022, India faced a FIFA ban for similar interference. A repeat would have dealt a severe blow to the sport’s growth in the country.

The onus is now on AIFF to meet FIFA’s deadline and adopt the constitution without delay.

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Rest Bumrah For Pakistan Game'
'Rest Bumrah For Pakistan Game'
Bereaved Wellalage returns home from Asia Cup
Bereaved Wellalage returns home from Asia Cup
Lankan Spinner's Father Dies During Afghan Game
Lankan Spinner's Father Dies During Afghan Game
Pycroft received handshake order four minutes pre-toss
Pycroft received handshake order four minutes pre-toss
ACL: FC Goa go down fighting to Iraqi giants Al Zawraa
ACL: FC Goa go down fighting to Iraqi giants Al Zawraa

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Indian Monuments In UK

webstory image 2

World Leaders Who Wished Modi On Birthday

webstory image 3

10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India

VIDEOS

Why India carried out Op Sindoor at midnight - CDS Chauhan reveals2:05

Why India carried out Op Sindoor at midnight - CDS...

Salman Khan Redefines Airport Fashion with Iconic Swag!0:40

Salman Khan Redefines Airport Fashion with Iconic Swag!

Natasa Stankovic Slays in Chic Gym Look1:43

Natasa Stankovic Slays in Chic Gym Look

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV