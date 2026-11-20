The Supreme Court has directed the Rajasthan High Court to expedite its decision on women's reservation in the Rajasthan Cricket Association by December 7, addressing concerns about female representation in the state's cricket body.

Key Points The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Rajasthan High Court to decide by December 7 on pleas regarding women's reservation in the Rajasthan Cricket Association.

Earlier on September 29, the SC had allowed RCA elections but directed that the results not be declared, following a plea by a former woman cricketer.

The petitioner alleged that there was neither a single female voter nor candidate in the RCA election.

The Supreme Court urged the High Court to ignore unnecessary intervention applications and focus on the main issue of women's reservation on December 7.

The Rajasthan High Court had appointed an administrator for the RCA in July, overseeing district cricket associations until a regular committee is formed.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Rajasthan High Court to make an endeavour to decide on December 7 the pleas related to women's reservation in the state cricket association.

Earlier on September 29, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana had refused to stay the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) election, but directed that the poll result shall not be declared.

The order had come on a plea by a former woman cricketer, who alleged that there was neither a single female voter nor candidate in the RCA election.

Supreme Court Directs Rajasthan High Court

On Friday, senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra told the bench that according to the instructions, he went to the high court but several intervention applications have been filed there.

Seeking a direction for declaration of results, the senior lawyer said that it was quite unlikely that any decision can be rendered on December 7 when the matter will be taken up next in the high court.

The CJI, in the order, asked the high court to ignore unnecessary intervention applications and try to decide the main issue pertaining to women's reservation in the RCA on December 7.

RCA Election Controversy And Women's Representation

Earlier, the top court had refused to stay the RCA election as urged by petitioner Megha Gaur.

"Having regard to the issues raised by the petitioner, especially of women's representation in the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), we direct that the election, which is scheduled to take place today, will take place. However, the result shall not be declared," the bench had said.

The top court had asked the Rajasthan High Court to decide a plea pending before it related to non-holding of the state cricket association's election.

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, who appeared for the petitioner, had argued that no woman was allowed to contest the RCA election.

While seeking a stay on the election, the petitioner had said the plea be tagged with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) matter, which is pending in the apex court.

Administrator Appointed For RCA

The counsel for the Rajasthan government had said the high court has appointed an administrator for the RCA.

While hearing the pending plea in July, the high court had appointed the additional chief secretary of the Rajasthan government's home department as administrator of the RCA.

It had said that all district cricket associations would be under the supervision of the administrator until the regular committee is formed.

The apex court had also requested the high court to endeavour to decide the matter pending there.