SC allows Vinesh to compete in Asian Games trials, cautions courts against interference

The Supreme Court allowed Olympian Vinesh Phogat to compete in the 2026 Asian Games selection trials while cautioning against excessive judicial interference in sporting matters during the hearing of WFI’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court order.

IMAGE: Justice PS Narasimha observed that Vinesh had “made the country proud”. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Key Points The apex court cautioned against frequent judicial interference in sports matters.

Justice PS Narasimha remarked that courts should not disrupt sporting schedules.

WFI challenged the Delhi High Court order permitting Vinesh’s participation.

Vinesh had approached court after being denied entry into the National Open Ranking event.

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the selection trials for the 2026 Asian Games, while simultaneously expressing concern over judicial interference in sporting matters.

Hearing a plea filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) challenging the Delhi High Court order in Vinesh’s favour, the apex court said the celebrated wrestler deserved consideration for her achievements but stressed that courts must exercise caution in matters related to sports administration.

'If anybody else, it would have been on a different footing. She has made the country proud,' the court observed during the hearing.

At the same time, the bench voiced strong reservations about the manner in which the Delhi High Court handled the case.

'These are not medical college admissions. These are national and international sports. It cannot be that courts interfere in this manner and disrupt the entire schedule,' Justice PS Narasimha remarked orally.

Addressing Vinesh directly, the court said: 'You have been an excellent athlete. But country first.'

WFI Approaches SC

The Wrestling Federation of India had approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court division bench order dated May 22, which directed the federation to allow Vinesh to participate in the Asian Games selection trials scheduled in Delhi on Saturday.

In its Special Leave Petition, the WFI termed the High Court order 'ex facie illegal' and argued that it was not granted sufficient time to file a detailed reply before directions were passed.

The federation contended that Vinesh was “ineligible” under the published selection policy and maintained that athlete selection for international events falls solely within the jurisdiction of the recognised National Sports Federation.

The WFI also argued that the policy, published in February 2026, contained no provision for 'iconic player' status or maternity-related exemption, insisting that selections were strictly merit-based.

WFI's showcause to Vinesh

According to the federation, 12 wrestlers in each category had already qualified for the trials based on performances in the Senior National Championships, Senior Federation Cup and Under-20 National Championships. It also claimed that those wrestlers were not heard before the High Court passed its order.

The WFI further pointed out that the accreditation deadline for the Asian Games had ended on May 14, before the High Court ruling, making implementation of the directions difficult.

Vinesh had moved the Delhi High Court after she was denied the opportunity to compete in the National Open Ranking event, which was expected to mark her return to competition.

The federation later issued her a showcause notice for alleged violation of rules.

While Vinesh initially failed to secure relief from a single-judge bench, the division bench later allowed her participation in the trials, prompting the WFI to move the Supreme Court.