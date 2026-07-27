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Ladakh LG Enhances Horse Polo Cup Prize Fund

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 27, 2026 14:57 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena is boosting horse polo in the union territory by significantly increasing the LG Horse Polo Cup prize fund, aiming to enhance participation and competitive spirit.

Key Points

  • Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena increased prize money for the LG Horse Polo Cup.
  • Winners will now receive Rs one lakh, up from Rs 50,000, with a further hike to Rs two lakh next season.
  • The move aims to promote horse polo participation across the union territory.
  • The recent UT-level championship featured 18 men's and 4 women's teams.
  • Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre won the men's title, defeating Animal Husbandry Department, Leh.

Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has announced a substantial increase in prize fund for the LG Horse Polo Cup to promote participation in the sport across the union territory.

Saxena announced that the winners of this year's tournament would receive Rs one lakh, while the runners-up would get Rs 50,000, up from the earlier prize money of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively. The winners' purse would be hiked Rs two lakh next season.

 

The week-long UT-level championship, held from July 21 to 27, featured 18 men's teams and four women's teams from different parts of Ladakh. In the final, the Ladakh scouts regimental centre (LSRC) defeated the Animal husbandry department, Leh, to lift the title, officials said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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