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Barwal's Marathon Silver Ends India's 44-Year Wait

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 26, 2026 06:30 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian marathon runner Sawan Barwal clinched a historic silver medal at the Asian Games, ending the nation's 44-year wait for a podium finish in the men's marathon event with a personal best performance.

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IMAGE: /Instagram

Key Points

  • Sawan Barwal won a historic silver medal in the men's marathon at the Asian Games.
  • This marks India's first marathon podium finish at the Asian Games in 44 years since 1982.
  • Barwal achieved a personal best timing of 2:11:37 in the race.
  • He finished second to Japan's Ichitaka Yamashita, with China's Peiyou Feng taking bronze.
  • Earlier this year, Barwal broke a 48-year-old national record in the NN Marathon, Rotterdam.

India's Sawan Barwal won a historic silver medal with a personal best timing in men's marathon final at the Asian Games here on Saturday, registering the country's first podium finish in the event in 44 years. India last won a marathon medal in the mega event at the 1982 Delhi edition of the Games.

Barwal's Record-Breaking Performance

Barwal clocked 2:11:37, finishing 48 seconds behind gold medallist Ichitaka Yamashita of Japan, who clocked 2:10:49. China's Peiyou Feng (2:12:13) bagged the bronze medal.

 

In April this year, he broke Shivnath Singh's 48-year-old national record at the NN Marathon, Rotterdam. Barwal was leading the pack for a while. At the halfway mark, Barwal had moved up to second place with a timing of 1:05:54. Kartik Karkera, the other Indian runner in event, finished 17th among 19 runners.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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