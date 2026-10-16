Hockey Star Savita Punia's Biopic Dream: Priyanka Chopra Is Her Choice

Discover why Indian Hockey legend Savita Punia, the 'Wall of Indian hockey', believes global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the perfect choice to portray her in a biopic, following her recent sporting triumphs and inspiring life story.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Legendary Indian Hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia wishes Priyanka Chopra Jonas to portray her in a potential biographical film.

Savita Punia played a crucial role in India's fifth-place finish at the Women's Hockey World Cup this year and the Asian Games gold medal triumph in Japan this month.

Known as the 'Wall of Indian hockey', Savita is India's most-capped woman hockey player with 326 international appearances.

Priyanka Chopra has prior experience in sports dramas, having played Mary Kom in the 2014 movie.

Savita's personal journey includes taking on household responsibilities from Class 5 and a career spanning over two decades in Indian women's hockey.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is Savita Punia's favourite Bollywood star and the legendary Hockey goalkeeper says she would want the actor to portray her if a biographical film is ever made on her life and career.

Savita Punia's Stellar Career And Achievements

Savita played a key role in India's fifth-place finish at the Women's Hockey World Cup this year, the team's best performance since 1974, and its Asian Games gold medal triumph in Japan this month that secured qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"I never thought of a movie being made on me. But if one is made, Priyanka Chopra is my favourite, and I think she would be able to do justice to the role. When I see their journey, it inspires me a lot," Savita, known as the 'Wall of Indian hockey' and the country's most-capped woman hockey player with 326 international appearances, told PTI in an exclusive interview at its office here.

Priyanka, the star of Hindi films such as "Fashion", "Barfi!" and "Bajirao Mastani" as well as Hollywood projects "Quantico", "Citadel" and "The Bluff", is no stranger to the sports drama genre, having previously played the legendary boxer Mary Kom in the 2014 movie "Mary Kom".

Life Beyond The Hockey Field

Savita's journey has been shaped by responsibilities from an early age.

With her mother unwell, Savita began taking care of household chores in Class 5, balancing domestic duties with her sporting ambitions. The Padma Shri awardee has seen the rise of Indian women hockey in her career spanning over two decades.

Away from the hockey field, she prefers reading books and listening to music over dressing up or watching films.

"I like reading books and listening to music. I start my day with the Hanuman Chalisa. I don't watch many movies; I've probably seen eight or nine films so far, the last of which was Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'," she said.