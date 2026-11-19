Indian women's hockey team captain and goalkeeper Savita Punia has achieved a significant milestone by being named in the inaugural TIME100 Next: India list, celebrating her influence as a leader shaping the nation's future.

Key Points Indian women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia has been named in the inaugural TIME100 Next: India list.

She is recognised in the 'Leaders' category for shaping the country's future.

Savita shares the honour with other top sportspersons like Harmanpreet Kaur, Lovlina Borgohain, Mirabai Chanu, D Gukesh, and Sania Mirza.

The Padma Shri awardee expressed gratitude, hoping her recognition inspires more young girls in sports.

Actors Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and singer Diljit Dosanjh are also included in the prestigious list.

Indian women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita has been named in the inaugural TIME100 Next: India list, which recognises 100 people shaping the country's future across fields.

Recognising India's Future Leaders

Savita was picked in the 'Leaders' category of the list, which TIME has brought out for India for the first time.

The Padma Shri awardee features alongside other top sportspersons, including cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, chess world champion D Gukesh and former tennis star Sania Mirza.

"It is an incredible honour. I feel grateful and humbled to be included among such inspiring individuals who are contributing to India's future in different ways," Savita said in a Hockey India release.

"This recognition is not just personal but also belongs to Indian hockey, my teammates, coaches and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey. I hope this inspires more young girls to take up sport, dream big and believe that they too can make a difference on the biggest stages."

Actors Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh are also on the list.