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Saurabh Chaudhary, Sakshi Padekar Secure Shooting Championship Wins

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: May 14, 2026 21:16 IST

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Saurabh Chaudhary and Sakshi Sunil Padekar emerged victorious in the 10m air pistol and 50m rifle events respectively at the Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship, showcasing their exceptional shooting skills.

Photograph: National Rifle Association of India/X

Key Points

  • Saurabh Chaudhary won gold in the men's 10m air pistol event with a score of 242.8.
  • Sakshi Sunil Padekar secured gold in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event with a score of 357.7.
  • The 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship is being held in New Delhi and Bhopal.
  • Abhishek Saini of Rajasthan won the junior men's 10m Air Pistol title.
  • Devendra Farswal emerged victorious in the 10m Air Pistol youth men's event.

Railways' Saurabh Chaudhary and Maharashtra's Sakshi Sunil Padekar clinched titles in the men's 10m air pistol and women's 50m rifle 3 positions events respectively at the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship on Thursday.

The tournament is being held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi and the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy in Bhopal simultaneously.

 

Men's 10m Air Pistol Results

In the 10m air pistol men ISSF event, Saurabh Chaudhary clinched the gold medal with a score of 242.8 in the final.

Uttar Pradesh's Gaurav secured the silver medal with 240.7, while Delhi's Hardik Bansal claimed bronze with 219.3.

In the qualification, Haryana's Kamaljeet Choudhary topped the standings with a score of 585-24x. Saurabh Chaudhary qualified second with 584-25x, while Uttar Pradesh's Gaurav secured third place with 582-20x.

Delhi's Hardik Bansal entered the final in fourth place with 581-18x.

Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Results

In the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions, Maharashtra's Sakshi Sunil Padekar secured the gold medal with a final score of 357.7. Punjab's Anjum Moudgil won the silver medal after shooting 357.2 while Aakriti Dahiya of Maharashtra claimed the bronze with a score of 346.3.

In the qualification, Sakshi Padekar topped the standings with a score of 590-34x to equal the KSS record. Rajasthan's Manini Kaushik qualified second with 587-37x, while Odisha's Shriyanka Sadangi secured third place with 585-22x. Haryana's Aakriti Dahiya finished fourth in qualification with 584-30x.

Junior and Youth Category Winners

In the junior women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions, Uttar Pradesh's Manya Mittal clinched the title with a score of 354.8 in the final. Madhya Pradesh's Pratha Rathod secured the silver medal with 351.9, while Haryana's Hazel claimed bronze with 338.6. Tamil Nadu's Melvina Angeline J finished fourth with 327.4.

In the junior men's 10m Air Pistol, Rajasthan's Abhishek Saini clinched the title with a score of 241.1 in the final.

Fellow Rajasthan shooter Yogesh Kumar secured the silver medal with the same score of 241.1, while Karnataka's Jonathan Gavin Antony claimed bronze with 219.3. Uttar Pradesh's Sahil finished fourth with 198.1.

Rajasthan's Devendra Farswal emerged victorious in the 10m Air Pistol youth men's event, while Haryana's Priyanshu Yadav secured the silver medal. Delhi's Hardik Bansal claimed bronze and Uttarakhand's Shubh finished fourth in the competition.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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