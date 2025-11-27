HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Saudi players suffer as 'overpaid' foreign stars flood SPL

November 27, 2025 20:00 IST

Prince Abdullah said Saudi players have become 'extras' since the number of foreign players per team on matchdays rose to eight, urging a cut to seven and more investment in youth development.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only foreign player worth what he earns

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo is the only foreign player worth what he earns said former Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Former Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad said Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in December 2022, is the only foreign player in the Saudi Pro League who truly deserves his multi-million-dollar salary.

Prince Abdullah, who was in the post from 2014 to 2017, before the huge influx of foreign players that has transformed the league, also warned that the influx is sidelining local talent and threatening the national team’s future.

 

In an interview with the Fi Al-Marama TV program on Al-Arabiya, Abdullah called for urgent reforms to protect Saudi players and ensure competitiveness ahead of the 2034 World Cup, which the kingdom will host.

"Ronaldo is the only foreign player worth what he earns because of the global exposure he brings to the league and the country," he said of the Portuguese forward whose annual salary has been estimated at $211 million - $4 million a week.

"Many others are paid far more than they deserve."

Prince Abdullah said Saudi players have become “extras” since the number of foreign players per team on matchdays rose to eight, urging a cut to seven and more investment in youth development.

"Right now, building a strong league is coming at the expense of the national team," he said. "We need a clear plan to prepare for 2034."

He also called for hiring elite coaches for youth categories and warned that without structural changes, Saudi players will struggle to regain prominence.

Prince Abdullah, whose concerns about refereeing standards during his tenure led to him appointing former English referee Howard Webb as director of referees for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, also suggested scheduling big matches on Thursdays to enable top European referees to take charge.

Source: REUTERS
