Saudi Arabia down UAE to regain Gulf Cup after 22-year wait

Saudi Arabia won the 27th Gulf Cup, ending a 22-year drought with a decisive 2-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates.

IMAGE: Saudi Arabia players and staff celebrate with the trophy after defeating the United Arab Emirates and winning the Gulf Cup, at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, on Tuesday. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Key Points Saudi Arabia secured their fourth Gulf Cup title, ending a 22-year wait for the prestigious trophy.

The hosts defeated the United Arab Emirates 2-0 in the final match of the 27th Gulf Cup.

Hammam Al Hammami and Feras Al Brikan scored the decisive goals for Saudi Arabia in the first half.

Saudi Arabia maintained an impressive clean sheet throughout the entire tournament, showcasing strong defence.

IMAGE: Firas Al-Buraikan celebrates scoring Saudi Arabia's second goal. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Hosts Saudi Arabia won the 27th Gulf Cup with a 2-0 win over the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, ending a 22-year wait to again lift the trophy.

Winger Hammam Al Hammami opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a deflected shot from the edge of the box, sparking celebrations at King Abdullah Sports City.

Georgios Donis's side continued their impressive start, with Feras Al Brikan making it 2-0 from close range two minutes later.

They almost scored again when Saleh Abu Alshamat, who started alongside his brother Mohammed, hit the bar.

The UAE were awarded a penalty but VAR overturned the decision in the 38th minute.

Saudi goalkeeper Mohamed Al Owais denied Sultan Adil from close range after the interval before UAE forward Fabio Lima struck the bar in the 88th minute, leaving Saudi Arabia with a clean sheet throughout the tournament.

The triumph gave the Saudis a fourth Gulf Cup title, their first since 2004.