How Satwik-Chirag Fought Back To Win China Masters Super 750

Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched the prestigious China Masters Super 750 men's doubles title, overcoming a strong Chinese pair in a thrilling final, significantly boosting their confidence for the upcoming Asian Games.

Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Key Points Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the China Masters Super 750 men's doubles title.

The Indian pair defeated China's He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in a hard-fought three-game final.

This victory is their second title of the season, following the Singapore Open Super 750.

The win provides a crucial confidence boost for the duo ahead of defending their gold medal at the Asian Games.

Satwik and Chirag showcased resilience, coming back from a game down to secure the championship.

Star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty produced a stirring comeback to beat China's He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in a three-game thriller and clinch the China Masters Super 750 title here on Sunday.

Playing their third final here, Satwik and Chirag, who finished runners-up in the 2023 and 2025 editions, fought their way to an 11-21 21-13 21-17 victory over former world No. 4 He and Ren in a one-hour and 10-minute battle.

Players Reflect On Significant Victory

"Playing here is always good. We have played here always after coming back from injury. I think in 2024, after the Olympics, we played here, we played semis. Then, last year, we played, we weren't in a good shape but we played finals," said Satwik after securing the 10th BWF World Tour victory of their career.

"This time also it is after coming back from injury, so I think this has been a tournament which gave us a lot of confidence. I think this week has been the same story. Except the first round, I think all the games we have played three games. "We made a game plan before coming. We wanted to do that. If it works, then it's good. If not, we'll go back and work again. So I think that has worked today, we kind of broke jinx and won second title in 2026, really happy."

It is the second title of the season for the Indians, who had won the Singapore Open Super 750, and reached the final of the Thailand Open Super 500.

The title is a big boost for the world No. 5 pair as they gear up to defend their gold medal at the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Japan from September 19.

"It feels really special. Obviously, going into the Asian Games, winning a title definitely gives a huge boost that yes, what we are working for is in the right direction," Chirag said. "I think we will go back home, push ourselves to the limit, train for the next 10 days and go all guns blazing at the Asian Games. We want to go out there and have some fun."

Road To The Final And Match Strategy

Satwik and Chirag had defeated the Chinese pair twice in their only two previous meetings.

The Indian pair had played three three-game matches en route to the final, dropping the second game after winning the opening game in each of those encounters. Playing their third final in their 10th tournament of the year, Satwik and Chirag opted to choose ends after winning the toss instead of receiving.

First Game Dominance By Chinese Pair

The Indians couldn't take early control of the rallies as He Ji Ting and Ren zoomed to a 5-0 lead with fast, attacking strokes in short and snappy exchanges. They kept their serves tight and flat while maintaining an angled attack. A jump smash from He Ji Ting helped the Chinese pair maintain their five-point lead at 8-3.

The Indians tried to break through their rivals' defence, but the fast and aggressive Chinese pair took a six-point advantage into the interval. The Indians couldn't quite match the pace of their rivals as the deficit widened to 7-14. He Ji Ting looked in ominous touch, raining down thunderous smashes to shatter the Indians' defence.

A service fault from Chirag only added to the agony as the Chinese pair stretched their lead to 17-9. Another wide shot from Chirag allowed the Chinese pair to wrap up the opening game.

Indian Duo Fights Back In Second Game

The Indians produced a far better show in the second game, tightening their defence and extending the rallies. Satwik also opted for a flick serve to keep the Chinese pair guessing and prevented them from engaging in the front court too often.

Satwik and Chirag wrested the lead at 7-6 after a closely fought passage of play. A body smash from Chirag, their fifth straight point, took the Indians to 9-6, but a service error from Satwik ended their run.

A quick interception by Chirag, followed by a smash, helped the Indians take a four-point lead into the interval. Seven of the last eight points had gone India's way.

While most rallies lasted fewer than 15 shots early in the opening game, Satwik and Chirag extended the exchanges in the second, forcing the Chinese pair to work harder for every point.

A 45-shot rally, won by the Indians, helped them stretch their lead to 12-8. They soon moved ahead 17-11. The Indians then earned seven game-point opportunities when the Chinese pair found the net. Satwik sealed the game with an attacking return.

Decisive Third Game Comeback

In the decider, the Chinese pair found their bearings and raced to a 4-0 lead before moving to 7-3. A smash from Chirag and a mishit from He Ji Ting helped the Indians close the gap to 5-7. A fourth straight point brought Satwik and Chirag level at 7-7. After a few flat exchanges, the Chinese pair managed to take a two-point advantage into the interval.

Back on their preferred side of the court, Satwik and Chirag kept themselves within striking distance at 11-13. It was a fight for initiative as the two pairs unleashed a series of flat, cris-cross exchanges.

The Chinese were better at keeping the shuttle below the tape during the rallies and were rewarded for it, but the Indians continued to snap at their heels at 13-15 after a service error from the Chinese duo.

A short service from Satwik made it 14-16, before the Indians drew level at 16-16.

The Indians soon moved ahead 18-17 when He Ji Ting found the net. A fortunate net cord handed the Indians three match-point opportunities, and Chirag sealed the title with a smash.