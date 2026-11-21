Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's impressive run at the Hong Kong Open Super 500 concluded with a straight-games defeat in the men's doubles semifinals to Malaysian opponents on Saturday.

IMAGE: Photograph: BAI Media/X

Key Points Indian badminton pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost in the Hong Kong Open Super 500 men's doubles semifinals on Saturday.

They were defeated by Malaysia's eighth-seeded pair Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun in straight games, 18-21, 19-21.

The match lasted 41 minutes, marking an end to the world No. 6 Indian pair's impressive run at the tournament.

Despite a 4-1 head-to-head advantage, the Malaysians secured their second consecutive win against the Indian duo.

Another Indian shuttler, Lakshya Sen, is scheduled to play his men's singles semifinal later in the day.

The impressive run of Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty at the Hong Kong Open Super 500 ended with a straight-games defeat to Malaysia's eighth-seeded pair Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun in the men's doubles semifinals here on Saturday.

The world No. 6 Indian pair, which won two titles in Singapore and China this year, suffered an 18-21, 19-21 loss in a fast-paced semifinal that lasted just 41 minutes.

Satwik and Chirag came into the match with a 4-1 head-to-head record against the world No. 9 Malaysians, who had won their last meeting at the 2025 Indonesia Open.

Intense Semifinal Clash Unfolds

As expected, it was a fast and furious contest, with both pairs looking to attack. The Indians raced to a 3-0 lead, but it quickly evaporated as the two sides traded short, snappy rallies marked by angled returns and clever placement.

The scores moved from 4-4 to 7-7, with Chirag levelling the scores with a brutal smash winner.

The Indians' defence at the net was spot on as they absorbed the Malaysian attack, and shot selection was of the highest order on both sides.

Satwik and Chirag tried to keep the shuttle flat, but errors largely determined the course of the match. At 10-10, Man and Tee sent a precise return into the corner to take a one-point lead into the interval.

First Game Battle And Malaysian Lead

Tee was in electric form as the Malaysians pulled ahead 16-12, and Man's smash stretched the gap further before a tap from Satwik at the net stopped the run.

A cross-court net shot from Chirag, a lucky net cord and a wide return from the Malaysians brought the Indians back to 16-17, and Satwik drew them level with a shot to the back of the court.

Chirag then smashed into the net, but Satwik's 428-kmph winner made it 18-19. The Malaysians, however, earned two game points and converted the first, with Man producing a body shot on Satwik.

The intensity remained unchanged after the change of ends. The Indians opened up a 7-3 lead in the second game, but Man and Tee turned the tables with a six-point burst to go 9-7 up, and held a two-point advantage at the break.

Second Game Fightback Falls Short

The Malaysians extended the lead to 14-9.

Satwik and Chirag fought their way back gradually, but trailed 15-18 when Chirag was faulted for a short serve. Two net errors from the Malaysians and another brutal smash from Chirag brought the Indians within a point at 18-19, and they won a good rally to level at 19-19.

The Malaysians then targeted Chirag to earn match point and sealed the contest with a precise push into a corner.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will take on third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the men's singles semifinals.