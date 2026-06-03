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Injury Forces Satwiksairaj Rankireddy And Chirag Shetty Out Of Indonesia Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 03, 2026 15:02 IST

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Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have withdrawn from the prestigious Indonesia Open due to Satwik's recurring shoulder injury, raising concerns about their fitness despite their recent Singapore Open triumph.

Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty withdrew from the Indonesia Open due to Satwik's shoulder injury.
  • The withdrawal occurred during their opening round match against Malaysian opponents, with the duo trailing 6-11.
  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has a history of shoulder issues, having previously withdrawn from the Badminton Asia Championship and Swiss Open.
  • The pair recently secured their first title in two years by winning the Singapore Open.
  • The Badminton Association of India confirmed the withdrawal, stating the pair will focus on recovery for future tournaments.

Star Indian men's doubles shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Wednesday pulled out of the Indonesia Open mid-way into their opening round match after a shoulder issue troubled the former.

The Indian duo were trailing 6-11 against the Malaysian Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai when Satwik was seen pointing to his right shoulder, and the first round contest of the Super 1000 tournament was stopped.

 

Satwik's Recurring Shoulder Injury Concerns

"Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have withdrawn from the POLYTRON Indonesia Open 2026 due to the former's injury," the Badminton Association of India (BAI) said in a statement. "The pair will now focus on recovery and rehabilitation as they prepare for the important tournaments ahead. We wish Satwik a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing the duo back on court soon," the statement added.

Last week, the Indian duo had claimed their first title in two years by winning the Singapore Open. The 25-year-old from Amalapuram, known for one of the fastest smashes in world badminton, has often struggled with his right shoulder. The pair had withdrawn from the Badminton Asia Championship and the Swiss Open earlier this year as well due to Satwik's shoulder injury.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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