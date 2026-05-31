Satwik-Chirag End Title Drought At Singapore Open

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty triumphantly clinched the Singapore Open title, ending their two-year wait for a BWF World Tour victory and dedicating the win to family.

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the Singapore Open, their first BWF World Tour title since 2024.

Satwik dedicated the victory to his family, particularly his brother's newborn daughter, seeing it as a symbol of rebirth after personal loss.

Coach Tan Kim Her's tactical advice to dominate the initial exchanges of rallies proved crucial against the Indonesian pair.

The Indian duo focused on simplifying their game and maintaining pressure, which ultimately led to their opponents making errors.

Chirag Shetty described the final as an intense battle, highlighting the high level of competition from both sides.

For India's star men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the Singapore Open title was about much more than ending a two-year wait for a trophy.

The former world No. 1 duo on Sunday battled past Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 to claim their first BWF World Tour crown since 2024, a victory that carried deep personal significance for Satwik after a turbulent period off the court.

Satwik's Personal Connection To The Win

The Andhra shuttler said that a joyful family development helped lift his spirits during the tournament. His brother Ramcharan and sister-in-law were blessed with a baby girl last week, a moment that brought comfort to Satwik, who lost his father R Kasi Viswanatham last year while the latter was travelling to attend his son's Khel Ratna award ceremony.

"After the Olympics, we were chasing that one thing. Whenever we felt we were on the right track, personal things happened," Satwik said after the victory.

"But last week my brother was blessed with a baby girl. We felt like my father was reborn, so it felt lucky. I wanted to dedicate this title to her and my family, who have been supporting me throughout.

"My mom is in the US, so I'm pretty happy with how everything came together this week."

Turning Point In The Match

Satwik credited coach Tan Kim Her's tactical advice to focus on winning the opening exchanges of rallies, particularly against Indonesian opponents known for their aggressive starts.

The adjustment helped the Indians wrest control of the match after dropping the opening game before closing out a hard-fought victory in one hour and 13 minutes.

After losing the first game, the team received a message from coach Tan during the match to win the battle in the first three or four shots of every rally -- a tactic designed specifically against Indonesian and Malaysian pairs who thrive on early pressure.

"For Indonesians or Malaysians, it's mainly about the first three or four shots," Satwik said.

"If they keep you under pressure in that phase, they are always on top. The idea was to focus on those first few shots and the front court, not think too much about what comes later in the rally."

Satwik's Simplified Approach

Satwik, who used booming smashes in the decider, said he simplified his approach after finding his rhythm in the second game.

"I was telling myself not to think so much. We've been playing the same way all week. Even in the first round, we lost the opening game and came back."

"It was just a matter of one strike. Once I got that confidence in the second game, I knew where I had to focus.

"These matches don't give you too many chances to smash. You have to prove that you can play at the net as well. My job was to serve, catch one stroke and then let Chirag take over."

Keeping things simple, he felt, gradually pushed the Indonesians onto the back foot.

"I felt they were under pressure when we kept things simple and stayed in the chase. In the third game it was still 50-50 for a long time. A few net cords helped us, but I think today was our day. I'm very happy with that."

Chirag's Perspective On The Intense Final

Chirag, meanwhile, described the final as every bit the battle they had expected it to be.

"Very, very intense," he said.

"We knew when we stepped on court that it would be a cracker of a match. Both sides were going to give their best and I felt it would go right till the end.

"For the audience it was a great game and for us as well."