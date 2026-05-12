Satwiksairaj-Chirag Shetty Survive Scare At Thailand Open

Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty fought hard to advance to the next round of the Thailand Open after a thrilling victory against their Indonesian opponents.

Photograph: BAI Media/X

Key Points Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Muh Putra Erwiansyah and Bagas Maulana in the Thailand Open.

The Indian pair, Satwik and Chirag, rallied from behind in the first game to secure a win.

Despite a strong fight in the second game, the Indonesian pair forced a decider.

Satwik and Chirag dominated the third game to advance to the next round of the Thailand Open.

Lee Zii Jia defeated India's Manav Choudhary in a qualifying match after recovering from injury.

Top seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty survived a stiff challenge before defeating Indonesia's Muh Putra Erwiansyah and Bagas Maulana in a thrilling three-game opener of the men's doubles competition at the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament here on Tuesday.

The world No. 4 Indian pair registered a 21-19, 21-23, 21-10 win over Muh and Bagas in 64 minutes.

Satwik-Chirag's Comeback in First Game

The Indian pair found themselves trailing 11-16 in the first game before reeling off seven straight points to turn the tide.

Muh and Bagas fought back to make it 18-18, but Satwik and Chirag held their nerve to take the opening game.

Close Fight in Second Game

The second game remained closely fought, with both pairs engaged in long rallies before the Indians managed to take a slender three-point lead at the interval.

The Indonesian pair, however, dominated the exchanges after the break and moved ahead 17-14. Despite a spirited fightback from the Indians, the match eventually went into the decider.

Dominance in Decisive Game

In the third game, Satwik and Chirag stamped their authority, racing to an 11-5 lead at the break before cruising through the remainder of the contest.

The Indian pair will face Malaysia's Bryan Jeremy Goonting and Muhammad Haikal next.

Other Matches at Thailand Open

Earlier, Malaysia's Olympic bronze medallist Lee Zii Jia, who returned to action after recovering from a right ankle injury and back issues, defeated India's Manav Choudhary 21-19, 21-18 in a qualifying match.

In mixed doubles qualification, India's M Jaglan and L Jaglan lost 11-21, 18-21 to Chinese Taipei's Tsai Fu Cheng and Sung Yu Hsuan, while in women's singles qualification, Thailand's Y Ketklieng beat India's A Shahapurkar 21-5, 21-7.

In the opening round of men's doubles event, seventh seeds Hariharan Amsakarunan and M.R. Arjun suffered a 18-21, 20-22 loss to Chinese Taipei's Chen Zhi Ray and Lin Yu Chieh.

Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda went down 9-21 11-21 to Chinese Taipei's Lin Chih Chun and Yang Chu Yun in women's doubles.