HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Satwik-Chirag survive scare to reach Aus Open 2nd round

Satwik-Chirag survive scare to reach Aus Open 2nd round

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 18, 2025 14:47 IST

x

Chirag Shetty

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty battle through tight opener. Photograph: ANI Photo

Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the men's doubles second round with a tough straight-game win over Chinese Taipei's Chang Ko-Chi and Po Li-Wei at the Australian Open Super 500 tournament in Sydney on Tuesday.

The world No. 3 Indian pair, who reached back-to-back finals at the Hong Kong Super 500 and China Masters Super 750, prevailed 25-23, 21-16 in a fighting 48-minute opening-round clash against Ko-Chi and Po Li-Wei.

 

In women's doubles, however, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand suffered a 10-21, 14-21 defeat to Indonesia's F Kusuma and M Puspitasari in their opening match.

Top seeds Satwik and Chirag fell 2-6 behind early in the opening game, with the Taiwanese pair maintaining a slender lead until 16-14. The Indians turned the tables to go up 19-17, but the game went down to the wire thereafter.

A sharp net shot after a fierce rally gave the Indians a game point, which the Taiwanese saved with a brutal smash. Chirag then missed a chance to give Ko-Chi and Li-Wei another game point, only for them to find the net.

Satwik's error handed the Taiwanese their third game point, which the Indians promptly saved.

The Indians earned another game point when their opponents hit the net and finally converted as the Taiwanese faltered again at the net.

Satwik and Chirag opened up a 7-4 lead after the change of sides, but two net errors and a strong smash from the Taiwanese allowed them to catch up. The pairs split the next six points before an attempted smash went long, giving the Indians a one-point lead at the interval.

Satwik and Chirag maintained their momentum after the restart, stretching the advantage to 18-15, and closed out the match comfortably with two superb smashes.

India's singles players such as Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Ayush Shetty and others will start their campaign on Wednesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kyrgios, Rybakina set to enthrall fans in India
Kyrgios, Rybakina set to enthrall fans in India
Win first Test or lose Ashes again: Broad warns England
Win first Test or lose Ashes again: Broad warns England
Indian Archers' Night Ordeal In Riot-Hit Dhaka!
Indian Archers' Night Ordeal In Riot-Hit Dhaka!
Sudharsan, Jurel's unique method to counter spin!
Sudharsan, Jurel's unique method to counter spin!
'Jaiswal's Approach Hard To Understand'
'Jaiswal's Approach Hard To Understand'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

webstory image 2

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

webstory image 3

Chicken Foo Yung: 15-Min Omelette Recipe

VIDEOS

CM Yogi Adityanath Vs Akhilesh Yadav over flowerpot theft by Mercedes from G20 Summit in Lucknow1:13

CM Yogi Adityanath Vs Akhilesh Yadav over flowerpot theft...

J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Nowgam blast investigation underway, relief announced for affected families2:26

J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Nowgam blast investigation...

Union MoS Defence Sanjay Seth inaugurates India pavilion at Dubai Air Show 20252:00

Union MoS Defence Sanjay Seth inaugurates India pavilion...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO