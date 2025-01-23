HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Satwik-Chirag stumble in Indonesia

Satwik-Chirag stumble in Indonesia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 23, 2025 19:40 IST

x

The star men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashing out in the second round of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament in Jakarta on Thursday.

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crash out. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chirag Shetty/Instagram

If that was not enough, Asian Games champions Satwik and Chirag, who reached back-to-back semifinals at Malaysia Super 1000 and India Super 750 in the last two weeks, also exited from the tournament with a hard-fought 20-22 21-23 loss against Thai combination of Kittinupong Kedren and Dechapol Puavaranukroh.

 

Earlier in the day, the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanshia Crasto squandered an early lead to go down 21-18, 15-21, 19-21 against Malaysia's Pang Ron Hoo and Su Yin Cheng in the second round.

Later in the day, the women's doubles pair of Crasto and seasoned Ashwini Ponnappa will be up against Malaysian combination of Pei Kee Go and Mei Xing Teoh.

On Wednesday, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and upcoming men's singles player Priyanshu Rajawat crashed out in the opening round.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Crasto-Kapila sail into 2nd round at Indonesia Masters
Crasto-Kapila sail into 2nd round at Indonesia Masters
Satwik-Chirag march forth at Indonesia Masters
Satwik-Chirag march forth at Indonesia Masters
Can Satwik-Chirag finally conquer Indonesia?
Can Satwik-Chirag finally conquer Indonesia?
Can India grab gold at Badminton Asia Mixed Teams?
Can India grab gold at Badminton Asia Mixed Teams?
PV Sindhu returns post-wedding: Eyes India Open glory
PV Sindhu returns post-wedding: Eyes India Open glory

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Do You Know The Food Items Attracting 18% GST?

webstory image 2

8 Mouthwatering Fish Curry Recipes

webstory image 3

Power-hitting At Its Best!

VIDEOS

Aerial view of LA fire damage show aftermath of California blazes0:47

Aerial view of LA fire damage show aftermath of...

Dhanashree sizzles in black1:02

Dhanashree sizzles in black

Bird-eye view of Maha Kumbh, 10 crore devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam0:47

Bird-eye view of Maha Kumbh, 10 crore devotees take holy...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD